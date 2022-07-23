Kelsea Ballerini Set to Embark on Fall 2022 Heartfirst Tour

Kelsea Ballerini is set to play 10 intimate shows on her upcoming Heartfirst Tour, beginning on September 24 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and closing in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre on October 6.

The exclusive dates are the first to support Ballerini’s upcoming fourth album, Subject to Change, out September 23, a follow-up to her 2020 releases Kelsea and Ballerini, with the title of the tour pulled from a track off the new album.

Giving a glimpse into the music on Subject to Change—featuring Ballerini on the album cover in a yellow dress set to a blue, sky-like background—has already released the singles “Love is a Cowboy” and “Heartfirst.”

Produced by Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney) and Julian Bunetta (Harry Styles, Maroon 5) with select tracks co-produced by Alysa Vanderheym and Jesse Frasure, Ballerini is credited as the co-writer of all 15 songs on the album, and is the sole writer of the 14th track “Marilyn.”

Ballerini shared a video preview, elaborating more on the new album and the songs. “In my younger years, the idea of change scared me,” said the singer in the video. “It had proven to be a faceless force that had patterned my past with uncertainty. Only in the gift of growth have I learned that that stark and constant juxtaposition of life, living happens. That when I unclench my fists, un-dig my heels, and unravel the architecture built by youth, a true metamorphosis can happen.”

She added, “This is a season of becoming, healing, loving, dancing and feeling, and like everything, it is subject to change.”

Subject to Change Tracklist

1. “Subject to Change”

2. “The Little Things”

3. “I Can’t Help Myself”

4. “If You Got Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”

5. “Love Is a Cowboy”

6. “Muscle Memory”

7. “I Guess They Call It Fallin'”

8. “Weather”

9. “Universe”

10. “Walk in the Park”

11. “Heartfirst”

12. “You’re Drunk, Go Home”

13. “Doin’ My Best”

14. “Marilyn”

15. “What I Have”

Heartfirst 2022 Tour Dates

9/24 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

9/25 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

9/28 Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/01 Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

10/03 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

10/06 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

10/09 Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

10/11 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10/13 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

10/14 Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

