Kelly Clarkson Chats with Kelsea Ballerini, Covers Faith Hill, Destiny’s Child and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

What a week for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In just five simple days, famed singer Kelly Clarkson covered five diverse songs, from Faith Hill to Destiny’s Child, and welcomed her old friend and former mentee Kelsea Ballerini on the NBC singing competition show The Voice.

On the show earlier this week, Ballerini stopped by to talk about the meaning of her latest album, Subject To Change, saying, “I loved the idea of taking the polarizing feeling and the fear away from the word ‘change’ and going, like, if I just embrace it, ’cause it’s going to happen inevitably, like, can I find joy in it?”

Ballerini also performed a new song from the album, “What I Have,” which you can check out below, along with the interview.

But of course, Ballerini isn’t the only one with a powerful voice.

Clarkson took the time throughout the week to perform a handful of songs. First up was “Breathe” by Faith Hill. Clarkson offered an emotive, breathy rendition that will give many listeners chills.

Then, to follow that up, the next day, Clarkson took on the lively hit “Survivor” from Destiny’s Child. The lightning strike of a song felt electric from Clarkson. Check out “Survivor” and “Breathe” below.

Clarkson kept the musical parade going throughout the week. Next up was “Bye Bye” by Jo Dee Messina, a thoughtful offering from the bright-voiced performer.

Taking yet another delightful left turn, “Summer Of Love” by Shawn Mendes & Tainy was next. Here, Clarkson showcased the deep range and richness of her voice. With the lights low, she belted the love song in a way that everyone can relate to.

Finally, Clarkson finished off the week with a cover of “Jeremiah” by Sierra Ferrell, a locomotive of a song that chugged along with prowess and significance. Check out those three songs below.

And, as always, check back with American Songwriter each week for an update on all things Clarkson and Kellyoke.

Kelly Clarkson (Photo: Weiss Eubanks/ NBCUniversal)