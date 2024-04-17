Kelly Clarkson Smashes Cover of Hank Williams’ 1949 Classic “Mind Your Own Business”

Kelly Clarkson‘s Kellyoke segment is a fan favorite on her daytime talk show, and she’s been kicking it up a notch with her covers recently. The allegations seem to be true that there’s nothing Kelly Clarkson can’t sing, and she’s proved that once again with a rendition of Hank Williams’ 1949 classic song “Mind Your Own Business.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The son was also covered in 1986 by Williams’ son Hank Jr., along with Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Tom Petty, and Reverend Ike. It was released on Hank Jr.’s Montana Cafe album, and found success on the charts, hitting No. 1 on the country charts for two consecutive weeks.

Dressed in a cool vest and jeans combo, Clarkson took the stage with her band for the lively country rendition. Her version is definitely reminiscent of a classic honkytonk jam, and she’s been getting plenty of practice with country songs over the past few months. She’s performed George Strait, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, and even duetted with Lainey Wilson on her new song “Country’s Cool Again.”

[RELATED: 3 of the Most Show-Stopping Performances in ‘American Idol’ History]

Kelly Clarkson Brings the House Down Every Time During Kellyoke

Recently, Kelly Clarkson performed an amazing rendition of “Over the Rainbow” that had fans praising her for her abilities, as usual. She has previously shared her love and personal connection to the song, as she used to sing it to her two children.

“HOLY MOTHER OF GOD!!!!” one fan wrote of Clarkson’s performance. “Ok, Judy Garland is the Standard and no one will ever beat her, but (for me) this is the BEST VERSION of the many, many, many, many, many covers we all have heard!!! OF COURSE IT HAD TO BE KC!!!!”

Clarkson also recently performed Keith Urban’s “Somebody Like You” for Kellyoke, and Urban had the best response to her rendition of his hit song.

“Kelly!!!! Loooooove you singing this. Hell, I love you singing anything….do you take requests?!” Urban asked Clarkson on Twitter/X. One fan on social media wanted to see the two of them performing on the show together, responding to Urban and writing, “Kelly was freaking awesome singing your song. I’d love to see you back on her show singing with her.”