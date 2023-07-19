Kelsea Ballerini to Host Screenings of ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’ Film

Kelsea Ballerini is bringing her EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, directly to fans. On Wednesday (July 19), the singer announced that she’s hosting three nights of screenings and intimate conversations about her short film, Under the Welcome Mat, based on the EP.

Throughout August, Ballerini will make stops in three cities across the U.S. – Los Angeles, Nashville and New York – where fans can watch a screening of the film, followed by a conversation with the singer. She’ll appear in Los Angeles on August 1, followed by stops in Nashville on August 8 and New York on August 10.

“Sometimes I write songs to figure out where I am, how I feel,” Ballerini says in a press release. “I write to honor my feelings and get them out because that’s the purest way I know how. The purpose of this EP and short film was to release those very naked, honest feelings in hopes anyone feeling similar highs and lows would have a few songs to feel not alone to.”

The project was inspired by her divorce from Morgan Evans and released in the wake of his single, “Over For You.” Ballerini released Welcome Mat as a surprise on Valentine’s Day in 2023, along with the accompanying short film. The EP features the single “Blindsided,” which she sang during her debut Saturday Night Live performance in March 2023.

“Every step of this Rolling Up The Welcome Mat chapter has been a new experience, which you helped make feel not scary by being alongside me every step,” she continues in the statement. “Now, I need to move on now – and maybe you do, too – but before we do, these three events are all about being in one space, together, sharing all of it. I want to bring you deeper into how it all came to be and why you’re such an important piece of all of this. I want to say ‘thank you’ so, if you’re in Los Angeles, New York, or Nashville, please come join me.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday (July 20) via Ballerini’s official website at 11 a.m. local time. Members of her fan club will get early access at 10:30 a.m.

