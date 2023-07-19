Police Conduct Search of Las Vegas House in Connection with Tupac’s Murder

Las Vegas police are once again hoping to solve the case of Tupac’s death. Twenty-seven years after the iconic rapper was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996 after a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police obtained a search warrant this week for a house that could have something to do with Pac’s still-unknown killer. On Tuesday night (July 18), CNN reported that LVMPD conducted the search at the home in Henderson, Nevada, just about 20 miles outside Vegas.

Videos by American Songwriter

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” the police said in a statement to CNN. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

At first, authorities did not reveal the owner or exact location of the home. But, as the story continued to develop, TMZ learned that the property belonged to a woman named Paula Clemons. What’s most interesting about Clemons, TMZ says, is that she is married to a man who goes by Keefe D, a Los Angeles native and former Crips gang member. Keefe D has claimed to be the friend and uncle of another Crip member named Orlando Anderson, who many have alleged was the man who pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Pac.

In a 2019 interview, Keefe D said that Pac, the founder of Pac’s Death Row record label Suge Knight, and others attacked him and Anderson in Vegas the night of the night, likely due to Pac and crew’s affiliations with the Bloods gang. Additionally, in a separate interview from 2019 with Vice, a man named Greg Kading, who was an LAPD detective in the 2000s that investigated Pac’s murder, spoke with certainty that Anderson was the man that shot Tupac in the drive-by killing. But, since Anderson died soon after in a separate shooting, Kading says he could not be prosecuted.

While TMZ confirmed that police had probable cause to search Clemons’ home Tuesday, as important evidence for the Tupac case could have been inside the house, they also reported that police have not revealed their findings.

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images