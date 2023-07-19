Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell to Perform at Nashville Songwriter Awards

The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) has announced the first round of artists performing at the 2023 Nashville Songwriter Awards. Blake Shelton is set to take the stage, along with Cole Swindell, chart-topping “Tennessee Orange” singer Megan Moroney, Tracy Lawrence, “Wait in the Truck” co-writer Renee Blair, hit songwriters Emily Shackleton, Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps and Dallas Wilson, and up-and-coming singer-songwriter Trannie Anderson.

“The two-hour performance-filled ceremony will be an evening dedicated to the brilliant minds behind the hit songs we love, as well as those that contribute to the success of the songwriting profession,” as described in a press release.

Among the honorees are Tim McGraw, who will be bestowed with the NSAI President’s Keystone Award, while legendary songwriter and Country Music Hall of Fame member Bobby Braddock (“He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones and “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” by Tammy Wynette) will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. David Israelite will be given the NSAI Advocacy Award.

“Tim McGraw has been recording great songs by Nashville Songwriters for over three decades,” NSAI Board President Steve Bogard said in a press release about McGraw, who will be recognized for his “significant contributions to the industry for the betterment of all songwriters.” “On hit after hit, whether rocker or ballad, his artistry and moving performances bring our stories to life and take Nashville’s music across genres and platforms around the world.”

The winners of the Songwriter of the Year, Songwriter-Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and 10 Songs I Wish I’d Written will be revealed during the show. The latter two awards are peer-voted.

The sixth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards take place on September 26 at the Ryman Auditorium. Tickets go on sale Friday (July 21) at 11 a.m. ET. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT