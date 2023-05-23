Kim Petras Shares Details About Her Upcoming Debut Album

Kim Petras is ready for the big time. The singer is sharing details about her highly anticipated debut album, Feed The Beast. For a while now, Petras’ fans have been speculating about when her official debut would drop and which artists would feature on it. Now, they finally have their answer.

Videos by American Songwriter

The German-born songstress took to Twitter to share the big news on Monday. “Feed The Beast the album June 23rd. Pre-order everywhere now,” she said. In an accompanying photo, the Tweet revealed the tracklist for the project.

Feed The Beast the album June 23rd. Pre order everywhere now 🏰 https://t.co/YvX5uKX3Ww pic.twitter.com/FjDEuiw87j — kim petras (@kimpetras) May 23, 2023

Feed the Beast features Petras’ recently released hit “Brrr.” Additionally, the album’s other notable singles include the song “Alone,” featuring Nicki Minaj, “Bait,” featuring Banks, and her 2022 smash “Unholy,” with Sam Smith. The project was overseen by controversial producer Dr. Luke and features a total of 15 songs. Additionally, the tweet also highlighted the album art for the project. The artwork has a medieval theme and features an image of a sword resting against a group of rocks.

The project has been in the works for some time. Her debut effort was originally set to be titled Problématique. However, that project was scrapped last year following a series of leaks.

Petras has racked up an array of accomplishments in her young career. She was honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards earlier this year. During the ceremony, Petras accepted the Chartbreaker Award for her trailblazing efforts in pop.

However, Petras’ biggest milestone to date came at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The German native won the award for best pop/duo performance for her duet with Sam Smith on “Unholy.” By doing so, Petras became the first transgender woman to win a Grammy Award in a major category.

Petras has made her mark on the music industry in a major way. We will see how she can carry that momentum into her first album.

Feed the Beast tracklist:

1. Feed the Beast

2. Alone (Ft. Nicki Minaj)

3. King Of Hearts

4. Thousand Pieces

5. Uh Oh

6. Revelations

7. Bait (Ft. Banks)

8. Sex Talk

9. Hit It From the Back

10. Claws

11. Minute

12. Coconuts

13. Castle in the Sky

14. Brrr

15. Unholy with Sam Smith

Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images