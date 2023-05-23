Spotify House Lineup at CMA Fest Features Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt

CMA Fest is almost here, which means it’s time for all the country fans flocking to Nashville to start planning which top-tier artists they will see throughout the long weekend. Tuesday morning (May 23), Spotify released its lineup for its CMA Fest showcase – Spotify House – unveiling even more must-see acts at the fest.

Spotify House will once again be taking over Blake Shelton’s Ole Red on Broadway from June 8-11. Each day of the fest, the streaming service will showcase an eclectic mix of established names and artists on the rise – many of which appear on their Hot Country playlist.

“The Spotify House has become a CMA Fest staple and we couldn’t be more excited to be returning to Ole Red again this year,” said Jackie Augustus, Lead, Country & Folk, Artist Partnerships at Spotify in a statement. “As always, we wanted the lineup to reflect the trends and discoveries that listeners have been making on the platform.”

The lineup boasts an enticing few days with the likes of Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Hailey Whitters, Ingrid Andress, Jordan Davis, Luke Grimes, Mickey Guyton, Old Dominion, Lady A and Ruston Kelly all expected to appear.

Elsewhere on the lineup are Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Avery Anna, Brett Young, Brian Kelley, Chase Rice, Chayce Beckham, Chris Young, Colbie Caillat, Conner Smith, Dalton Dover, Danielle Bradbery, Dylan Marlowe, Dylan Schneider, Ella Langley, Ian Munsick, Jon Pardi, Josh Ross, Kameron Marlowe, Kylie Morgan, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Mitchell Tenpenny, Restless Road, Riley Green, Tanner Adell, Tenille Arts, Warren Zeiders, and 49 Winchester.

In addition to the country mainstays, Spotify House will treat fans to late-night DJ sets. DJ acts slated to perform include Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley and Cheat Codes + Friends.

Spotify House will be held from 11am-2am CT on June 8-10 and 11am-6pm CT on Sunday, June 11.

Spotify House is among many free events at CMA Fest. CMA Fest provides a number of ticket options including four-day stadium passes, which gain access to Nissan Stadium and passes to Ascend Amphitheater. Check out all the ticket options, HERE.

