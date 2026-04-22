Kimberly Williams-Paisley Jokes That She Met Husband Brad Paisley After He “Stalked” Her

Brad Paisley didn’t hesitate to shoot his shot with Kimberly Williams-Paisley. During an appearance of Live With Kelly and Mark, the actress revealed that she and her now-husband connected after he “stalked” her.

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“It could’ve been marriage or jail, and I was like, ‘Marriage seems easier,’” Williams-Paisley quipped, before revealing what led to the country singer’s interest in her.

“He was so cute. He went and saw Father of the Bride with his girlfriend. And then she kind of broke his heart,” Williams-Paisley said of the 1991 film in which she starred. “He went and wrote all these great songs from his heartbreak. And then one day he was like, ‘Maybe I should call that girl who was in Father of the Bride.’”

He decided to do just that, which surprised his now-wife.

“That’s how confident he is,” she marveled. “He’s watching a movie and he’s like, ‘Not this girl [beside me], that girl on screen!’”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley Opens Up About Husband Brad Paisley

The couple wound up getting together and tying the knot in a surprise ceremony.

“We got married at our rehearsal dinner, so we had all of our friends show up for the rehearsal and they were so confused,” Williams-Paisley recalled. “I came down the aisle in a denim coat with my ribbon bouquet from my bridal shower, and then we just changed it out and I took off the coat and I had this wedding dress on and I changed out the bouquet.”

Now, the pair has been married for 23 years, with the actress quipping, “It goes fast some days, and some days it goes really slow.”

In all seriousness, though, Williams-Paisley praised her husband for how he marked their anniversary on March 15.

“I asked him if he would do something meaningful, and he wrote me a letter. It was the sweetest thing ever. That’s all I wanted,” she said. “Then we just went and watched the Oscars in a dark bar, and it was a blast.”

Paisley posted about the date night on Instagram, captioning a selfie, “At a bar celebrating our anniversary, watching the Oscars, with pizza for dessert. Doesn’t get better, even though I promised it would.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation