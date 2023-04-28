Kip Moore Searches for Balance on ‘Damn Love’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Kip Moore began writing songs as a teenager. While his first complete song, “The River,” was penned at 19, he says he had the songwriting bug long before he recognized it.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I was dissecting lyrics from a very young age and trying to think about the complexities, the metaphors, the plays off of words, and how they put the songs together,” he says, reminiscing of riding in his dad’s Silverado with his brothers while listening to Bob Seger records. “I was obsessed with Bob Dylan. Early on, I was freewriting in journals and all those kinds of things.”

Moore says his eighth-grade English teacher, Ms. Jones, suggested he think about a career in writing. Years later, at a party in college, someone heard a song he had written and told him he needed to move to Nashville.

“It’s always been an innate love inside of me,” Moore, who writes every morning, says of songwriting. “I have always been a very, very, very private person – to a fault sometimes. I can be really guarded. I’m open when I write, and it helps me to release a little bit of vulnerability sometimes. It helps me work things out of my own head.

“A lot of times, I’m a better version of myself when I write,” he continues. “The character in there is how I want to feel, how I want to be because I can be a little closed off sometimes.”