Harry Styles Talks One Direction Reunion: “Never Say Never” 

Harry Styles has “No Control” of the future, but he hopes a One Direction reunion is a part of it.

The platinum-selling artist stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden for the last time on Thursday (April 27). After approximately eight years, the primetime host said farewell to his CBS show.

Before Corden signed off, he played a rapid-fire game of “Spill Your Guts” with Styles and celebrity guest Will Ferrell. Each A-lister received a mysterious, but edible concoction and a stack of burning questions from fans. They had the option to set the record straight or take a bite of the stomach-turning food.

“Mine is,” said Styles taking an extended pause. The brief moment shocked Corden, forcing him to take a peek at the card. Without hesitation, the award-winning host gasped out of disbelief.

For one final time, it's #SpillYourGuts with Will Ferrell and @Harry_Styles! pic.twitter.com/xb3Sokl2Dc — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 28, 2023

“You good?” the pop star asked before reading the question. “Yes or no: Will there be a One Direction reunion? Will it ever happen?”

Styles wasn’t fast to rule out the possibility. In fact, he was candid with the viewers watching from home.

“I would never say never to that,” the singer admitted. “I think if there was a time where we all felt like that was –.”

The actor known for his roles in Elf and Step Brothers interrupted the artist to join in on the rowdy live audience.

“Aww,” said Farrell pretending to be disappointed. “What we wanted to do, then I don’t see why we wouldn’t,” Styles finished his sentence.

Although the Grammy Award-winner did not give a clear answer, Corden considered the reunion a “yes,” and gave Styles a high-five.

Ahead of the last episode of The Late Late Show – Corden felt obligated to shut down rumors on Twitter when an unknown outlet declared that the members of One Direction would reunite on the show as a grand finale.

Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true.



What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th. pic.twitter.com/Vyj75eB5qz — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 13, 2023

One Direction announced their hiatus in 2015, just five months after Zayn Malik left the group. Since the breakup, each member pursued a solo career.

Styles took home Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards for his chart-topping record, Harry’s House. Following the release of the 13-track collection, the powerhouse embarked on a residency tour in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Austin, and Chicago. Meanwhile, Niall Horan released his single “Meltdown” from his third studio album, The Show.

