Son of Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell Talks Unconventional Childhood

The son of Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell, Baylee, is one of many “Nepo Babies” that made an appearance on the Paramount+ new docu-series, Family Legacy. The five-episode show features the children of some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Following the world premiere, the 20-year-old sat down with People to discuss what it was like to be raised by a pop culture phenomenon.

Videos by American Songwriter

When he thinks back to his unconventional upbringing, his first memory is a tiny bed tucked away on his father’s tour bus.

“I’ve pretty much grown up on the road since I can remember. So my first crib was a bunk on a tour bus,” Baylee told the outlet. “So really, my first memories are being out on the road and being abroad.”

The Backstreet Boys, comprised of Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and AJ McLean, recently returned to the spotlight for their DNA World Tour. The boy band was catapulted to stardom in 1995 when they released their debut single, “We’ve Got It Goin’ On” and their 1996 self-titled album. In 1997 the stars embarked on their first 60-city trek.

In 2002 Littrell and his wife, Leighanne, had their son Baylee. At the time, the Backstreet Boys were at their prime and received Best Group at the MTV Music Awards. As Baylee grew older, he vividly remembers joining in on the fun.

“I got to introduce my dad at five years old. And then when I was 10, I started opening up for them,” he explained. “I would sing two or three songs before the opener would come out and play their set. Then that transcended into 2019, being able to go on a 42-show run with them and be the official opening act. That was the experience of a lifetime.”

Following in his father’s footsteps was a no-brainer, as music was a vital asset in his life. He told the publication he dreamed of being the “Sixth Backstreet Boy.” In 2019, the vocalist released his album titled, 770-Country. The pop-country collection includes “Come Kiss Me,” a collaboration with his father.

“He’s been a fantastic dad. I couldn’t ask for a better father,” said Baylee. “I had to be 6 or 7 at the time, and I’d go crash the wardrobe closet and put on their outfits and stuff before shows. I had a memory of myself standing in front of a mirror in my dad’s show outfit, and I was like, ‘Hey, can I be a part of the group?’ And he put his hands on my shoulders, and he was like, ‘One day. One day you’re going to get your shot.”

He continued to mention that he had learned everything about music from his father, and would often turn to him for guidance. Baylee said that the “Quit Playing Games” singer would continuously encourage him to push his boundaries and take musical risks.

“He’s shown me stepping out of my comfort zone, and courage is what it takes to get to that next level. I really want to replicate what he’s done and as close to his success as I can get,” shared the up-and-coming artist. “That’s a once-in-a-lifetime career, but I want to be successful in music as well because of him. He definitely has had a huge impact and influence on my music.”

Baylee’s latest release was in 2022 when he dropped his six-song EP. Family Legacy is available to stream on Paramount+.

(Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)