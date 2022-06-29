KISS Say Farewell to Their Fans in Vienna With the…Australian Flag?

Over the weekend, KISS gave a lively show in Vienna—the capital city of Austria. Everything seemed to be going as planned right up until the end of the set when the band displayed a farewell message to all their Austrian fans that read “KISS LOVES YOU VIENNA.”

A nice sentiment but maybe a little sullied given that the graphic featured the Union Jack and stars combo found on the Australian flag rather than the red and white stripe of Austria – you’re just missing a few letters there, guys.

In characteristic internet behavior, fans across Twitter were quick with the memes poking fun at whoever made the mistake.

One user, @mriogirafe, said “Thank you, KISS, for an incredible show and for bringing the kangaroos back to Vienna, Australia” along with a kangaroo emoji and the Australian flag.

Elsewhere, @malythe85, included a meme from the Simpsons that features a band member looking at his guitar for clues as to what country he’s in. The caption reads “KISS be like, Thank You Australia” with the note actually saying “Austria.”

Another user @redundanton, compared the mishap to the mockumentary Spinal Tap saying “I guess the graphics team got their Spinal Tap moment.”

The KISS show was part of the band’s farewell End Of The Road Tour, which was started back in 2019. The run is expected to wrap up in 2023 with what will be their final performance as a group. Find some fan tweets below.

Thank you, KISS, for an incredible show and for bringing the kangaroos back to Vienna, Australia 🦘🤘🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/7S2NzFSQLe — mriogirafe (@mriogirafe) June 28, 2022

KISS be like “Thank you Australia” pic.twitter.com/gUxzZerTSz — The Mal Formally Known As Mark (@malythe85) June 29, 2022

Lol at your crew confusing Austria and Australia pic.twitter.com/HtGDhsaV7U — Too Many Brandin Cooks (@evanomglol) June 26, 2022

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images