BMG to Release The Byrds Art Book with Never-Before-Seen Photos

Today(June 29), BMG announced The Byrds: 1964-1967 art book. The book is presented in a new larger format with 400 pages that the three surviving founding members—Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman, and David Crosby—curated.

The artbook includes never-before-seen insider photography from those close to the band and commentary from the three members. The book specifically includes photos from photography legends Henry Diltz, Barry Feinstein, Curt Gunther, Jim Marshall, Linda McCartney, Tom Gundelfinger O’Neal, and Guy Webster. Columbia Records also pulled together restored images of the band and archives from their original manager.

If you’re a Byrds fan, then you’ll love this book. Along with its photographs and written portions from McGuinn, Hillman, and Crosby, it also includes memories of their late band members, Gene Clark and Michael Clarke.

The group shared a close bond, as Hillman indicates that “I loved being in The Byrds. I absolutely loved it. And as crazy as we all were at times, when we were on our game, we soared, we flew high and mighty. I think we all shared a private belief and a strong faith that this was going to work. And it worked so well.”

The Byrds soared to stardom with their release of Bob Dylan‘s “Mr. Tambourine Man” in 1965. They blended folk, country, and jazz to produce a unique sound. They became one of the most influential rock bands and members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Musically, The Byrds were experimental with iconic harmonies and McGuinn’s 12-string guitar. “And not to be too shallow,” Tom Petty previously wrote, “but they also were just the best-dressed band around. They had those great clothes and hairdos.

The Byrds: 1964-1967 is available for $125 in its standard retail edition, while the three other editions are listed below. The book will release in September, but you can get the presale HERE.

Deluxe Edition

Hand signed by Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman

Comes in a custom matching slipcase

Limited to only 1600 copies worldwide

Retail price of $350

Super Deluxe Edition

Hand signed by Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman, and David Crosby

Comes in a custom clamshell case

Features gold gilded edges

Limited to only 800 copies worldwide

Retail price of $475

Super Deluxe Edition with Fine Art Print

Hand signed by Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman, and David Crosby

Comes in a custom clamshell case

Features gold gilded edges

Limited to only 75 copies worldwide

Retail price of $1700

Includes a choice of one of three exclusive 11 x 14 inch limited edition fine art prints (Roger McGuinn photographed by Henry Diltz in 1967, Chris Hillman photographed by Barry Feinstein in 1965, or David Crosby photographed by Jim Marshall in 1965)

