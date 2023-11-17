Kool & the Gang Drummer and Co-Founder, George “Funky” Brown, Dead at 74

The drummer, keyboardist, songwriter, and co-founder of Kool & the Gang, George “Funky” Brown, has died at the age of 74. He passed on November 16 of stage 4 lung cancer, as previously reported by KCAL, who spoke with Brown in October about his illness.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We lost our beloved husband and father, Kool & The Gang founding member George Brown last night,” his family shared in a statement. “He passed away peacefully at Long Beach Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.

“His incredible talent and presence will be greatly missed and never forgotten,” the statement concluded. Brown formed Kool & the Gang in 1964 with brothers Ronald “Khalis” Bell and Robert “Kool” Bell while they all were still teenagers in New Jersey. They were joined by friends Charles Smith, Dennis “D.T.” Thomas, Ricky West, and Robert “Spike” Mickens.

Kool & the Gang released their debut self-titled album in 1969, blending jazz, funk, pop, soul, and rock into a unique sound. Brown was one of the chief songwriters who brought Kool & the Gang widespread success in the 1970s, penning some of their biggest hits like “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Get Down On It,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Ladies Night,” among others.

The band received many accolades and awards over their long career, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, a Soul Train Legend Award, and several Grammys. Their song “Celebration” was also inducted into the Library of Congress National Recording Registry in 2020.

In his interview with KCAL about living with stage 4 cancer, the outlet reported Brown had stopped touring in 2020 due to the diagnosis. He recovered in 2022 and went back out on the road, but the cancer relapsed this year. His oncologist started him on a new treatment that seemed to work, and Brown was able to go back to the studio and continue making music for a brief time, before succumbing to his illness three weeks later.

Earlier this year, Brown spoke to NPR about Kool & the Gang’s legacy, and when asked to describe their sound, he replied simply, “The sound of happiness.”

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame