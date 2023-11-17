Kenny Chesney Sun Goes Down Tour 2024: How To Buy Tickets

Country music legend Kenny Chesney has recently announced a co-headlining tour with the Zac Brown Band, dubbed The Sun Goes Down Tour. This tour is Chesney’s third co-headlining venture with the Zac Brown Band, giving the two titans of country music chemistry no other headliners have together.

Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band will be starting their tour together in Florida at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa before wrapping up their dates in Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium.

Tickets will be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Chesney has been nominated for six Grammys and has a litany of awards cementing himself as a star of country music. He’s won Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, Top Country Tour by the Billboards Music Awards, and Music Video of the Year from the Country Music Awards.

The Zac Brown Band is a powerhouse in their own right as well. They’ve been nominated for 8 Grammy Awards and have won 3 of them. They’ve won a host of awards as well, including the iHeartRadio Music Awards Rock Song of the Year in 2016.

If you want to see two of the most prominent country artists in music, The Sun Goes Down Tour is a must-see. Tickets are currently on sale now and moving fast, so get your hands on a pair soon and see the “Chicken Fried” and “The Good Stuff” stars live in action.

04/20 – Tampa, Florida – Raymond James Stadium

04/27 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Bank of America Stadium

05/04 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – U.S. Bank Stadium

05/11 – Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium

05/18 – Atlanta, Georgia – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

05/25 – Landover, Maryland – FedExField

06/01 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Acrisure Stadium

06/08 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field

06/15 – Chicago, Illinois – Soldier Field

06/22 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – American Family Field

07/06 – Kansas City, Missouri – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

07/13 – Seattle, Washington – Lumen Field

07/20 – Los Angeles, California – SoFi Stadium

07/27 – Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

08/03 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nissan Stadium

08/10 – Detroit, Michigan – Ford Field

08/17 – East Rutherford, New Jersey – MetLife Stadium

08/24 – Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium

FAQs

When do tickets for the Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band tour go on sale?

Tickets for The Sun Goes Down 2024 tour with Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band go on sale today, Friday, November 17th.

Where can I purchase official tickets to The Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour?

You can purchase official tickets directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Kenny Chesney 2024 tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities as the tickets are currently on sale now.

How much do Kenny Chesney tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Ticket pricing depends on a variety of factors, like how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of your ticket. Check StubHub to get an exact approximation of the price of your tickets.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 26 tickets per transaction. While that is a lot, if you need to get more than 26 tickets, you should be able to in another transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with added benefits, including free food and drinks, exclusive entrances, line-free merchandise tables, and front-row seats. Check with your local venue to see if they offer a VIP package.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of entrance and guarantee you a seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band 2024 tour?

No, there aren’t any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for The Sun Goes Down 2024 tour. There are, however, several VIP options that may get you the added level of hospitality you’re looking for.

While we’ve listed the current tour dates above, the two powerhouses of country music are sure to sell out and may add more dates. Check back again if you don’t see a concert venue near you currently.

Is there an age restriction for the Kenny Chesney Tour concert?

No, there isn’t an age restriction for the Kenny Chesney The Sun Goes Down Tour. Check your local concert venue for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band tour?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, both Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band will have tour-exclusive merchandise available at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for The Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour?

Yes, while Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band will be co-headlining, Uncle Kracker and Megan Maroney will be joining the pair as supporting acts.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

