“I want people to feel sexy and a little dangerous when listening to this song,” KP Wolfe told American Songwriter. “Because that’s how I felt when writing it. It’s a love song driven by lust with a hint of desperation.”

Wolfe is a budding pop artist who is beginning to make waves in Los Angeles. The song she’s referring to is her new single, “You Can Call Me,” which was produced by Andrew Dawson (Kanye West) and co-written with Lauren Christy of the production team The Matrix (Britney Spears, Shakira, Christina Aguilera). Initially, the single was dropped with an alluring and tender music video starring adult film actress Tori Black, but on April 21 Wolfe released a new lyric video for the song made in quarantine.

“I’m social distancing with four friends and we realized that if we teamed up we could make an iPhone music video ala Lady Gaga,” Wolfe said. “We of course already had a fog machine, lights and glitter, and after 14 hours of rehearsal and setup we choreographed this four-minute, one-take shot for ‘You Can Call Me.’ Jeremy, Colin, Gracie and Dakarai are my lifesavers, I couldn’t have done this without them. I can’t wait to see all the other cool things artists come up with during social distancing.”

Wolfe’s sound and style is glossy, sensual and energetic, yet it’s also tender, intimate and precise. ‘You Can Call Me’ is a driving tune that makes you want to dance, but it also carries a poignant meaning.

“I wanted to write a song about that all-consuming type of love,” Wolfe said. “The type that’s not so pretty when it brings out your loneliness and desperation because now you have something to lose. I needed to tell that part of my story, when love can overpower rationality and you flirt with the line between love and obsession.”

Watch KP Wolfe’s quarantine lyric video for your single “You Can Call Me” below: