“I Feel Like Such an Idiot”: Bluegrass Star Makes Tour Date Changes Following Skateboarding Accident

When heading backstage during his concert at Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena, Billy Strings couldn’t hide his excitement. With fans wanting an encore, he decided to celebrate the moment by riding his skateboard. Although showcasing his talents with a skateboard in the past, tragedy struck when he hit the ground, breaking his leg. While receiving medical attention, Strings shared an update about his injury and what his broken leg means for the rest of his tour.

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At the time of the incident, fans were shocked when Strings failed to return. Although not his best moment, the singer didn’t try to hide it as he posted an image of his broken leg on Instagram.

While a hard image to look at, Strings seemed to be in high spirits as he recalled the night. “I walked off stage right before the encore I was all zazzed up from a really fun show. I grabbed my board and tried to do a trick I’ve done a million times (back 180) and landed awkwardly and broke my leg. I heard it snap over the screaming crowd!! Sounded like a damn 2×4.”

Hearing his leg snap like a “2×4”, Strings didn’t need a team of doctors to tell him something was seriously wrong. “It’s been an interesting couple days to say the least complete with the most extreme pain and crazy ketamine trips and operations stuff but the staff here at UVA rules. They screwed me all back together. They are absolute angels on Earth.”

[RELATED: Billy Strings Breaks Leg Moments Before Encore at Charlottesville Concert]

Billy Strings Apologizes For “Dumba** Mistake”

Looking ahead at his schedule, Strings discussed the possibility of what he considered “Dave Grohling” it. Hoping he could sit on the stage and perform, the singer listened to the advice of his doctors. “After some long talks with these doctors, my friends, band and colleagues, my wife etc.. I should probably let this thing heal. I don’t believe that I could give you guys the show you deserve coming right out of this surgery and these first few days are really important as far as keeping this thing elevated and letting it heal.”

With Strings upset over the mishap, he concluded his message with a simple apology. “It’s a dumb a** mistake and it’s all my fault .. I feel like such an idiot. But what are ya gonna do , ya know? At least I didn’t hit my head or break my wrist or something.”

As for the changed dates:

CHARLESTON, WV April 22 – August 4, 2026 FISHERS, IN April 24 – August 6, 2026 April 25 – August 7, 2026 April 26 – August 8, 2026

For now, the focus remains on recovery as he takes time off to ensure he can return to the stage at full strength. While disappointed, Strings promised fans he’d be back stronger once he’s healed.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)