Kya Monée Brings Judges to Tears with ‘American Idol’ Audition

Season 21 of American Idol kicked off Sunday night (Feb. 19) and with the premiere came a host of gut-punching auditions. Among those that received a round of “yesses” from the panel of judges was Kya Monée.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

This was Monée’s second go-round with Idol, having first auditioned on season 19. She also made it through the audition process during her first appearance, eventually going on to duet with the late runner-up from that season, Willie Spence. Spence died in a car accident in October of last year.

Ahead of her audition, Monée spoke about her friendship with Spence and how he pushed her to give Idol another shot.

“Losing Willie was very, very hard for me,” Monée said. “I’m still trying to cope with that. Willie always told me: ‘No matter what, you will always be a singer.’ … Three days before he passed, Willie was telling me, ‘You have to go back. You have to chase your dreams.’

“He made me want to do it, and I’d really like to make it further. Most of all, I want to make Willie proud,” she continued.

After telling the judges her story, she then jumped into a stirring rendition of “I’m Here” from the Broadway musical The Color Purple.

Emotions were already running high after Monée spoke about Spence but the piercing notes she delivered took things to another level. The audition served as both a powerhouse moment for Monée and a beautiful tribute to Spence. Check it out below.

Spence finished second during season 19 of Idol. The title ultimately went to Chayce Beckham. “It was a really eye-opening experience putting music out and connecting with people through it,” Beckham told American Songwriter about his time on the show. “It was a life-changing experience to get to go and sing a couple of my own songs and then get to be the first person to win with an original song.”

Other highlights from the season 21 premiere include 17-year-old Tyson Venegas earning the first Platinum Ticket of the season (which allows him to sit out on the first round of performances), 21-year-old Michael Williams being dubbed “the next Harry Styles” by Katy Perry, and Zachariah Smith taking on John Mellencamp’s “Hurt So Good.”

(ABC/Eric McCandless)