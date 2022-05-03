Lady Gaga Releases Uplifting “Hold My Hand” for Upcoming ‘Top Gun’ Movie

Lady Gaga has released a new song, “Hold My Hand,” featured in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick film soundtrack.

Produced by Gaga and BloodPop, with additional production by Benjamin Rice, “Hold My Hand” was written especially for the film, with additional production and score by Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer.

“This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time,” said Gaga in a tweet. “I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.” She added, “I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you.”

When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. pic.twitter.com/1GReWGW8Ql — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 27, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick, which opens in theaters on May 27, is the long-awaited sequel starring Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. The synopsis, shared by Paramount Films, for the film is:

After more than 30 years of service, Maverick is where he belongs – pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Prior to the release of the song, Gaga shared fragments of lyrics on social media including I see that you’re bleeding / You don’t need to show me again and but if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you from the track.

In addition her work on the film, Gaga is set to kick off her Chromatica Ball tour during the summer of 2022.

7/17 – Düsseldorf. DE – Merkur Spiel- Arena

7/21 – Stockholm. SW – Friends Arena

7/24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

7/26 – Arnhem, NL – GelreDome

7/29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/30 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/06 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

8/08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

8/11 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

8/15 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

8/19 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

8/23 – Dallas, TX – Globe Life Field

8/26 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

9/8 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

9/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Listen to “Hold My Hand” below.

Photo: Courtesy of Interscope