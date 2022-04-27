New Lady Gaga Music is on the Way

Fret not, fans of Lady Gaga, there is new music on the way.

And the new song—”Hold My Hand,” which is set to drop on May 3—is part of the soundtrack for the upcoming blockbuster movie, Top Gun: Maverick.

The artist made the announcement on Twitter, taking to the social media platform to alert her millions of fans—aka the “Little Monsters”—about the new work.

Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Tom Cruise, is set to be released in theaters on May 27. The project had been set to drop months ago but was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” wrote Gaga on the social media platform. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours.

“I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.

“I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice, and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you.

“This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3. “Hold My Hand.” https://ladygaga.lnk.to/HoldMyHandPres“

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc