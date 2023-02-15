Lady Gaga is Harley Quinn in First Look at New ‘Joker’ Movie

Fans caught a glimpse of Lady Gaga as the character Harley Quinn from the upcoming Joker sequel as the Grammy Award-winning icon shared an image on social media on Tuesday/Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Gaga, who was cast as the Joker’s sidekick, will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the 2024 film Joker: Folie à Deux, which is reportedly a musical. The movie, directed by Todd Phillips, is set for release on October 4, 2024.

In 2019, the franchise’s first movie became the most profitable comic book movie of all time. And Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of the D.C. Comics villain. It’s also the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. Scott Silver wrote the screenplay and he, along with Phillips and Phoenix, is returning from the first film to undertake the second.

This is the second major film-related headline for Gaga, who is nominated for an Oscar this year for Best Original Song for, “Hold My Hand,” her work on the recent Top Gun: Maverick movie, which starred Tom Cruise.

Gaga’s role in the Joker film is her third major film role of late, as she also starred with Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born and as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

Check out the image of Gaga as Quinn below.

Folie à Deux 🃏 pic.twitter.com/gEwSgsvpbP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 15, 2023

Photo by Lucas Oleniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images