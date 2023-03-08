Lainey Wilson Leads 2023 ‘CMT Music Awards’ Nominees

CMT has unveiled the nominations for the 2023 CMT Music Awards. This year’s ceremony will air live on CBS on Sunday, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will take on hosting duties.

Rising superstar Lainey Wilson has earned the most nominations with four nods for Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year. Following closely behind Wilson are Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll and Brown, all with three nods each.

16 acts will be vying for the highly coveted Video of the Year Award. Entering the race alongside Wilson are Carrie Underwood (the reigning most-awarded artist in CMT history), Ashley McBryde + Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark + Pillbox Patti, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Elle King + Dierks Bentley, Gabby Barrett, HARDY (+ Wilson), Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Walker Hayes, Ballerini and Brown + wife Katelyn.

CMT will continue its history of heralding both the biggest names in country music and the burgeoning stars with the Breakthrough Video of the Year Award. The award has been split into two distinctions this year, male and female.

The Breakthrough Female nominees include Avery Anna, Kylie Morgan, MacKenzie Porter, Megan Moroney, Morgan Wade and Tiera Kennedy. Bailey Zimmerman, Corey Kent, Drake Milligan, Jackson Dean, Jelly Roll and Nate Smith will compete in the Breakthrough Male category.

There are 21 first-time nominees for this year’s CMT Music Awards: Anna, Zimmerman, Charley Crockett, Kent, Milligan, Dean, Jelly Roll, Katelyn Brown, Kylie Morgan, Lukas Nelson, Moroney, Wade, Smith, Pillbox Patti, The War And Treaty, Kennedy and Wynonna Judd.

Judd received two nominations, including one with her late mother, Naomi, for their final performance together at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Elsewhere out-of-genre range talent Black Pumas, Emmy Russell, Jake Scott and Katy Perry have also received nominations. More performers, presenters and additional details about the ceremony will be announced soon.

Each winner is selected by the fans. Voting is now open at vote.cmt.com. Check out the full list of nominees below.

2023 CMT Music Awards Nominees

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). Top 6 nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on March 27. The final 3 nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 2. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti – “Bonfire At Tina’s”

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Walker Hayes – “AA”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist.

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted On You”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists.

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a female artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It In You”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a male artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists.

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds – “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT Digital / Social Channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

Charley Crockett – “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress – “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll – “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

(Photo by Alysse Gafkjen / BBR Music Group)