2023 CMT Music Award Winners —Full List

The 2023 CMT Music Awards, country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show, took place on Sunday night (April. 2) live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The star-studded show, hosted for a third consecutive year by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, saw the country music industry honor its top stars.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lainey Wilson leads the pack with four nominations while Cody Johnson, Brown, and first-time nominee Jelly Roll follow closely with 3 nominations.

The evening kicked off with an impassioned speech from Ballerini recognizing the three 9-year-olds and 3 adults that were senselessly gunned down at the Covenant School in Nashville on Monday, March 27.

The show began with performances from today’s biggest stars. Starting off the show was Blake Shelton performing his latest single “No Body,” and getting the crowd in the mood for an exciting night. Following his performance, FGL’s Tyler Hubbard performed his song “Dancin’ In The Country.”

The final three nominees for the coveted Video of the Year award were announced Sunday morning just prior to the show with fan voting continuing through the show, HERE.

Check out the full list of winners for the 2023 CMT Awards. (We’ll be updating through the night as the winners are announced.)

2023 CMT Music Awards Nominees

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”



FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted On You”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle” – WINNER

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It In You”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner” – WINNER

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEARs.

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

(Musical performance on a television show, series, or variety special on CMT)

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds – “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

(Musical performance from a production, series, or livestream created for CMT Digital / Social Channels)

Charley Crockett – “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress – “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll – “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access) – WINNER

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT