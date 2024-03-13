2024 CMT Music Awards: See the Full List of Nominees and How to Vote for Your Favorite Artist

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are right around the corner. Today, CMT released the list of nominees. Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Megan Moroney are going into the night tied for this year’s most nominated artist. They’re all up for three awards each. The list also includes first-time nominees like Tyler Childers, Zach Byran, Anne Wilson, The Castellows, and many more.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It will air live on April 7 starting at 8/7c on CBS. Additionally, the show will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

CMT lets the fans decide who wins these awards. Voting for all nine categories is open now and through April 1. Fans can head to vote.cmt.com to cast their votes for their favorite artists. The big award, Video of The Year, works a little differently. The top six nominees will be announced on April 1. Then, the second round of voting will commence. CMT will announce the final three nominees on April 7. The final vote will happen on social media.

2024 CMT Awards Nominees

Video of the Year

“Light on in the Kitchen”—Ashley McBryde

“Dear Insecurity”—Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile

“Nobody’s Nobody”—Brothers Osborne

“The Painter”—Cody Johnson

“Fires Don’t Start Themselves”—Darius Rucker

“Truck Bed”—Hardy

“Let Your Boys Be Country”—Jason Aldean

“Need a Favor”—Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know”—Jordan Davis

“Deeper Well”—Kacey Musgraves

“If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”—Kelsea Ballerini

“Watermelon Moonshine”—Lainey Wilson

“Nothing Compares to You”—Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown

“Gonna Love You”—Parmalee

“in Your Love”—Tyler Childers

“Nine Ball”—Zach Bryan

Female Video of the Year

“Light on in the Kitchen”—Ashley McBryde

“Glory Days”—Gabby Barrett

“Deeper Well”—Kacey Musgraves

“Penthouse”—Kelsea Ballerini

“Watermelon Moonshine”—Lainey Wilson

“I’m Not Prett”—Megan Moroney

“Seven Minutes in Heaven”—Reba McEntire

Male Video of the Year

“Religiously”—Bailey Zimmerman

“The Painter”—Cody Johnson

“Truck Bed”—Hardy

“Need a Favor”—Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know”—Jordan Davis

“Fast Car (Official Live Video)”—Luke Combs

“Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)”—Morgan Wallen

Duo/Group Video of the Year

“Nobody’s Nobody”—Brothers Osborne

“Save Me the Trouble”—Dan + Shay

“Memory Lane”—Old Dominion

“Girl in Mine”—Parmalee

“Have You a Heart”—The War and Treaty

“Shoot Tequila”—Tigirlily Gold

Collaborative Video of the Year

“We Don’t’ Fight Anymore”—Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton

“That’s Why We Fight”—Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel

“Cowboys and Plowboys”—Jon Pardi feat. Luke Bryan

“You, Me, and Whiskey”—Justin Moore feat. Priscilla Block

“More Than Friends”—Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real feat. Lainey Wilson

“Nothing Compares to You”—Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown

“Can’t Break Up Now”—Old Dominion feat. Megan Moroney

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

“Rain in the Rearview”—Anne Wilson

“Your Place”—Ashley Cooke

“Bigger Than the Song”—Brittney Spencer

“Shoot Tequila”—Tigirlily Gold

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

“23”—Chayce Beckham

“In Your Love”—Tyler Childers

“Pretty Little Poison”—Warren Zeiders

“Oklahoma Smokeshow”—Zach Bryan

CMT Performance of the Year

“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (CMT Smashing Glass)—Amber Riley

“Nothing But a Good Time” (CMT Crossroads)—Bret Michaels & Chris Janson

“Hate My Heart”(2023 CMT Music Awards)—Carrie Underwood

“Human” (2023 CMT Music Awards)—Cody Johnson

“Drunk on a Plane” (CMT Storytellers)—Dierks Bentley

“Thinking ‘Bout You” (CMT Campfire Sessions)—Dustin Lynch & MacKenzie Porter

“Take Me to Church”(CMT Crossroads)—Hozier & Maren Morris

“Need a Favor” (2023 CMT Music Awards)—Jelly Roll

“If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” (2023 CMT Music Awards)—Kelsea Ballerini

“On My Own” (2023 CMT Music Awards)—The War and Treaty

CMT Digital First Performance of the Year

“Good Night Nancy” (CMT Studio Sessions)—Chase Rice

“Don’t Close Your Eyes” (CMT Studio Sessions)—Dylan Scott

“I’m Not Pretty” (CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)—Megan Moroney

“Whiskey on You” (CMT Studio Sessions)—Nate Smith

“It Matters to Her” (CMT Stages)—Scotty McCreery

“Year to Be Young 19994” (CMT Studio Sessions)—Stephen Wilson Jr.

“I Know IT Will Never End” (CMT Studio Sessions)—The Castellows

