Lainey Wilson Says Jelly Roll Hyped Her Up While Recording “Save Me”: “He Has This Way About Him”

During a recent interview with Billboard, Jelly Roll opened up about the process of writing his song “Save Me” and the subsequent new version featuring Lainey Wilson. The Wilson remix of “Save Me,” which serves as a single from Jelly Roll’s 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel, hit No. 11 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

“Early on in my songwriting, I chose connection and honesty,” Jelly Roll — whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord — told the outlet. “I didn’t feel that it had to be songs that only seemed like everything was fine, especially when the songs that helped me, or that I saw help my mom the most, were songs that you felt someone was speaking to you from an honest space about something you were going through. That’s where you find connection.”

Jelly Roll then explained that “Save Me” actually served as a sort of cry for help. “I was in the thick of it — I knew the lifestyle I was living at that moment wasn’t one that could be sustained,” the singer disclosed. “I needed to make changes in my life, and it was my personal cry for help. Thankfully now I can say I’ve made a lot of positive changes, but I’m still a work in progress.”

Songwriter and music producer David Ray also revealed to Billboard that he accidentally created the chords to “Save Me.” “I remember sitting in the corner, and I was just kind of noodling on the guitar. They were looking at their phones and just kind of taking a break, and I started noodling on that song, and I just reached out, ‘Somebody save me from myself,’” Ray revealed. “And Jelly was like, ‘What is that?’ ”

Wilson also discussed what it was like to record her portion of the song at Nashville’s Sound Emporium. “I did a few takes and after each one, Jelly stood up behind the glass, all hype, talking about how much he loved it and pumping me up before the next take,” Wilson said. “He has this way about him where he can encourage vulnerability and feeling just through his genuine excitement and the way he lifts you up.”

Wilson also praised Jelly Roll himself for creating such a meaningful song. “Jelly has done a beautiful job of not only shedding light on his journey but giving fans a safe space within his music,” the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer said. “Being able to reach beyond genres is a true testament to how many folks this song speaks to.”

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images