Lainey Wilson Wishes “Queen” Dolly Parton Happy Birthday in Sweet Post

Country icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton turned 78 years old Friday (January 19). As the superstar begins another glamorous trip around the sun, many of her fellow artists reached out to say “Happy Birthday.” Current CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson was among them.

Wilson took to Instagram to wish Parton a happy birthday with a short video alongside a heartfelt caption. The candid video captures the two country stars taking red-carpet photos at the release party for Parton’s latest album Rockstar. The video shows them talking and laughing together. Unfortunately, their exchange is inaudible. Instead, the title track from Parton’s rock album plays over the clip.

“Happy birthday to the Queen, Dolly Parton,” Wilson wrote in the post. “You inspire me and all of us each and every day with your genuine kindness and spirit. Always a great time gettin’ to see you. Congrats on the deluxe release, rockstar.”

Dolly Parton Gave Fans a Gift on Her Birthday

Parton released Rockstar last November. The release contained 30 tracks which included a few originals and a stack of classic rock covers. On Friday, she released the deluxe edition of the album with nine new tracks. She took to social media to announce the release.

“It’s my birthday so I’m going to give you a present,” she wrote. “I’m releasing four never-released songs to go with the Rockstar album and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for more. … Thanks for everything.”

The new tracks include five classic rock covers and four originals. The deluxe edition of Rockstar features covers of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel, “Two Tickets to Paradise” by Eddie Money, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics, “The Entertainer” by Billy Joel, and “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar.

The new original songs on the deluxe release are “Rockin’ It (Live),” “Jolene,” featuring Maneskin, “Mama Never Said,” and “Get Out of My Bedroom.”

Rockstar (Deluxe Edition) is available to stream everywhere.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings

