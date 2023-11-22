Dolly Parton Drops Rock Version of Classic ‘Jolene’

With her new album Rockstar, Dolly Parton is pushing the boundaries of her music further than she ever has before. With the country legend’s rebrand into a new genre, she’s also recorded a new version of her classic “Jolene.”

Parton’s vocals still ring true to form on the song that remains one of her most beloved. But the rock version has a harsher, sharper edge than the tune listeners are expecting. For the song, Parton teamed up with Måneskin to bring the song to life.

“Jolene” was the title track from her 1973 album of the same name. Since its release, it has been nominated for the Grammys on two separate occasions and also is one of the singer’s most covered songs.

However, the song is only available to fans who purchased the deluxe digital edition. That edition also comes with a cover of “Two Tickets to Paradise” as well. Taking to Instagram, Parton made the announcement.

“Surprise! Did you all think I was done?” she wrote. “I’m giving you not one but TWO more ‘Rockstar’ bonus tracks. Download “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Jolene” (feat. @maneskinofficial) now exclusively on my website ⚡.”

Parton is very much in the midst of her promotion campaign for the album. If you don’t want to buy the album online, you can always pick it up at your local Dollar General. Parton took to social media to explain her thoughts on recording the new album.

I can’t tell you how proud I am of the Rockstar album and I can’t tell you how happy I am that it’s finally here to be released!” she said on Instagram. “I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these great iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them!”

After being inducted into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame, Parton felt the need to prove herself in the genre. That’s where the new album originated from.

“I really had to be rock ‘n’ roll. I did not want to do this country,” Parton said. “I did not wanna do this rock half-ass. I thought, if I’m going to do a rock album, I’m gonna have to really, really, really, work at it.”

(Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)