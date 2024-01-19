Dolly Parton Drops Surprise New Tracks From ‘Rockstar’ for Her 78th Birthday—and Fans Are Loving It

Dolly Parton is celebrating her 78th birthday in style. The icon is having a rocking time releasing several new surprise tracks for fans for her latest album Rockstar.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking to Instagram, Parton shared the news with fans. The singer added nine songs to the deluxe version of her Rockstar album. She celebrated the news and her birthday in a message to fans.

She wrote, “Hey fans and friends, It’s my birthday so I’m going to give you a present! I’m releasing four never-released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a Happy Birthday for me! LOL.”

Parton encouraged listeners to stream the album, writing, “Surprise! Stream ‘Rockstar Deluxe’ wherever you get your music.” Viewers can stream on Spotify or listen to the album on YouTube.

Parton released five new covers of classic rock songs. These include “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel, “Two Tickets to Paradise” by Eddie Money, “The Entertainer” by Billy Joel, “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar, and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics.

Parton also released new versions of her own songs: “Rockin’ It (Live),” “Jolene” featuring Maneskin, “Mama Never Said,” and “Stay Out of My Bedroom.”

Dolly Parton Talks Making Rockstar

Speaking with Q (via CBC), Parton said getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is what led to her Rockstar album. She felt shocked by the news.

“They were telling me I was going to be inducted and I thought, well, I have not earned that right because there’s so many people I know in the rock field that have never even made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and should have,” she said. “I wasn’t being controversial, I was just being concerned that I might not belong there.”

Parton decided she didn’t want to be a poser when it came to rock music.

She continued, “They convinced me that it was about more than just being in rock, that my music had influenced people through the years. So when they went ahead and told me all that, I said, ‘Well, then if that’s how it is, I’ll gracefully accept.’ Went in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and I thought, well, I can’t just be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame without something rock and roll. So that’s what inspired me to do the album.”

[Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]