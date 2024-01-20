Barbara Mandrell Readies First-Time Digital Release of Classic Country Gospel Album

Country Music Hall of Famer Barbara Mandrell is reaching into her deep catalog and giving one of her classic albums a first-time digital release. Precious Memories: 20 Hymns & Gospel Classics will come to digital streaming platforms later this year for the first time since its release in 1989.

Produced by Tom Collins, the collection of gospel classics will celebrate its 35th anniversary with the digital release set to drop on March 15.

“When I recorded this album in 1989, I chose a group of songs that I grew up listening to and singing,” Mandrell shared in a statement. “They are songs that I still cherish to this day. It’s an honor and thrill to think that 35 years later, this music will have the opportunity to touch a new generation of fans.”

Mandrell released the lead single from the collection, “Where Could I Go (But to the Lord),” to limited digital platforms last week. It will be played on Gaither Radio on Pandora as well as Amazon Music. It will also appear on Apple Music’s Front Porch Country Gospel collection. Additionally, the single will be available to stream on the Gaither Music TV YouTube channel and Gaither Facebook page. The song is currently not available to stream on Spotify.

Tracklist for Barbara Mandrell’s Precious Memories: 20 Hymns & Gospel Classics

“I Love to Tell the Story” “Old Rugged Cross” “Farther Along” “Power in the Blood” “Pass Me Not O Gentle Savior” “Just a Little Work with Jesus” “I Need Thee Every Hour” “Peace in the Valley” “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” “He Keeps Me Singing” “Have Thine Own Way Lord” “It IS No Secret (What God Can Do)” “Softly and Tenderly” “When We All Get to Heaven” “Sweet Hour of Prayer” “In the Garden” “Where Could I Go (But to the Lord)” “Let Me Live” “Blessed Assurance” “Precious Memories”

