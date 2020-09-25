Larkin Poe on Empowering the Disenfranchised with ‘SMI’ Podcast

In this episode of Surviving the Music Industry, sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe get a few things out of the way in their conversation with podcast host Brandon Harrington. With assumptions out of the way, they visit the genesis of the band and the work they put into Larkin Poe. They also discuss the lessons they learned from greats like Elvis Costello and where pushing boundaries and authenticity meet from their newest released album Self Made Man.

The Lovell sisters are singer/songwriters, multi-instrumentalist sisters creating their brand of Roots Rock ‘n’ Roll: gritty, soulful and flavored by their southern heritage. Originally from Atlanta and currently living in Nashville, they are descendants of tortured artist and creative genius Edgar Allan Poe. Starting as a trio of sisters playing the folk and bluegrass circles, Rebecca and Megan share the beginnings of their music, path and even how they’ve become who they are today. Larkin Poe in recent years started their own Tricki-Woo Records and has received Grammy nods which would confirm that they are, “self-made wo-men.” Blues and rock have a history of irony and speaking for the disenfranchised, so why would their music be any different? We discuss the insidiousness of the issues that the band put under a microscope in their songs from their newest album Self Made Man, and how they’re flipping the script of how the disenfranchised characters that have been a staple in media are now the empowered voices of a new generation.

