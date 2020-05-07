Thursday, May 7, 2020
Learn What It Takes To Sync Your Cover Songs In Free Webinar Today

“How do I get my music placed in TV and film” is a question songwriters often ask. Well, here’s your chance to listen and learn straight from the source. The AIMP/Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) is hosting “Cover Story,” a free webinar at 5:30pm ET / 4:30pm CT / 2:30pm PT!

The event will feature music publishers and music supervisors discussing the art of creating and syncing covers of well-known compositions, answering everything from how music publishers work with covers, to what makes covers compelling, to why music supervisors love them. Panelists include Christine Bilich, Warner/Chappell; Holly Capodilupo, Zync/Roundhill; Jonathan Hecht, Music Supervisor; Andrea von Foerster, Music Supervisor; Gary Miller, Spirit Music; and Vanessa Jorge Perry, Music Supervisor, with moderators Alisa Coleman, ABKCO Music & Records, Inc. and AIMP NY Chapter President, and Jonathan McHugh, GMS Officer.

The webinar is free and open to the public, with more info here and registration available here.

