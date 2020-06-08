This is the week that Steve Miller, along with several other songwriting legends, would have been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in a lavish ceremony in New York City. The entire week, dubbed Songwriters Week, always includes seminars on the state of music publishing, moving performances and more, and we’ll revisit some past memorable moments here throughout the week.

With the formal events pushed back to June 2021, there are two online events which offer songwriters an inside look at the business of music- a conversation with Songwriters Hall of Fame electee Steve Miller and the AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit. Best of all, both events are free this year (advance registration required).

Steve Miller will participate in an online Q&A this Thursday June 11 at 5:30pm ET / 4:30pm CT / 2:30pm PT (register here), where he will discuss his career, songwriting and publishing in a conversation with Rolling Stone writer David Fricke. Independent songwriters will benefit from Miller’s words as he is a self-published writer, and his company Sailor Music has represented his catalogue for the entirety of his career.

The AIMP (Association of Independent Music Publishers) will hold its Global Music Publishing Summit on Tuesday June 9 at 12:30pm ET / 11:30am CT / 9:30am PT (register here). While it may not have the star power that Miller’s name carries, this event offers behind the curtain advice on furthering your career.

The webinar will begin with a keynote speech from Andrea C. Martin, Chief Executive of PRS for Music. She will discuss her first year at PRS, the state of the collective management industry during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, and the impact on PRS member songwriters, composers and publishers.

Andrea C. Martin, Chief Executive of PRS for Music (photo courtesy of AIMP)

Martin’s keynote will be followed by the panel “Mechanicals in the 21st Century: Overcoming Metadata and Distribution Challenges,” sponsored by The MLC. Moderator Robert Levine of Billboard will discuss the unique issues around international mechanical royalty payments with panelists from collecting societies around the world, including Kris Ahrend of The MLC (U.S.), Gaetano Blandini of SIAE (Italy), Paul Clements of MCPS (U.K.), Richard Mallet of AMCOS (Australasia), Caroline Champarnaud of SACEM (France), and Paul Shaver of CMRRA (Canada).

“The AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit Webinar will be an invaluable source of information for those looking to take a deep dive into global licensing,” said Alisa Coleman, President of the AIMP New York Chapter. “With the launch of The MLC in the U.S., the advance toward Brexit in the U.K., the expansion of multi-territorial digital licensing into Asia, and the global Coronavirus lockdown, it is imperative that music publishers, songwriters, and affiliated industries in the music community learn how to prepare themselves and their companies so that royalties are not impacted.”

The AIMP’s primary focus is to educate and inform music publishers, songwriters and artist managers about the most current industry trends and practices. Membership is open to all and provides access to monthly luncheons, industry panels, videos and podcasts and more.