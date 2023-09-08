Legendary Licks: 6 Guitar Solos That Shaped Classic Rock

In the world of rock ‘n’ roll, few moments garner attention like a blistering guitar solo. It’s not merely a showcase of technical skill; it’s an electrifying narrative unto itself, a crescendo of raw emotion that turns ordinary musicians into enduring legends. From the soulful blues-inflected riffs of Eric Clapton to the jaw-dropping pyrotechnics of Eddie Van Halen, the guitar solo serves as the proverbial heart of classic rock, pumping blood through the veins of its storied history.

The following list examines six such iconic moments that are more than just solos; they’re intricate stories told through the strings of a Fender or the frets of a Gibson, leaving indelible marks on the annals of rock history.

The next time you’re in your basement trying to earn your status as a guitar god, remember: you’re not just reenacting a sequence of notes—you’re channeling the spirit of some of classic rock’s most revered six-string slingers.

1. “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin

Guitarist: Jimmy Page

Listening to “Stairway to Heaven” is akin to taking a musical journey, and Jimmy Page’s solo is the glorious climax. Page’s ability to switch from acoustic to electric guitar throughout the song is phenomenal, but it’s the iconic solo that makes this track legendary. When Page picks up that Gibson Les Paul, time freezes, and listeners are whisked away to a sort of sonic heaven of Page’s making.

Defining Moment

The descending sequence toward the end of the solo, which exquisitely binds together the song’s complex layers, has justifiably been the subject of countless guitar tutorials for aspiring rock stars.

2. “Hotel California” by Eagles

Guitarists: Don Felder and Joe Walsh

The twang of the 12-string guitar that opens “Hotel California” is instantly recognizable, setting the stage for what will unfold: a mysterious narrative as intriguing as the solo itself. In this song, Don Felder and Joe Walsh engage in an intricate guitar dialogue that transcends the typical two-guitar attack.

Defining Moment

The synchronized harmonization toward the end of the solo, wrapping up the story in a musical bow, is sure to give even the most jaded listener a fresh set of goosebumps.

3. “Eruption” by Van Halen

Guitarist: Edward Van Halen

Less of a song and more of an incendiary performance, “Eruption” showcased Eddie Van Halen’s groundbreaking technique, including the two-handed tapping he popularized that helped define the ’80s pop metal genre. This solo was an eruption indeed, shaking the very bedrock of rock guitar norms.

Defining Moment

The rapid arpeggio sequence that makes even professional guitarists’ heads spin is as thrilling today as it was when first heard in the late ’70s.

4. “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd

Guitarist: David Gilmour

In “Comfortably Numb,” David Gilmour demonstrates how a guitar can be used to tell an emotional story. With an ethereal backdrop serving as the song’s foundation, Gilmour produces exquisite solos that manage to somehow convey a sense of both yearning and resignation.

Defining Moment

The second solo’s crescendo, which utilizes myriad bends and vibratos, captures the emotional essence of the song, making it one of the most impactful moments in rock history.

5. “All Along the Watchtower” by Jimi Hendrix

Guitarist: Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix transformed Bob Dylan’s original into an epic tale through his guitar. His solo on “All Along the Watchtower” is an explosive experience, full of wah-wah pedal effects and feedback, making it a cornerstone of psychedelic rock.

Defining Moment

Hendrix’s use of the wah-wah pedal as he heads into the second solo not only elevates the music, but enhances the song’s narrative tension.

6. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

Guitarist: Brian May

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is a roller coaster of musical styles, but it’s Brian May’s mid-song solo that ties everything together. As a classically trained musician, May infused the solo with a majestic quality that stands out even in a song packed with iconic moments.

Defining Moment

When May shifts to a higher octave to mirror the climax of the song, it serves as an aural metaphor for the emotional crescendo, driving home the dramatic peak of this rock opera.

