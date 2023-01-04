Legendary Rap Group De La Soul Announces Catalog Set for Streaming (Finally)

De La Soul has announced that (finally) their entire catalog is set for streamers this year.

The influential Long Island-born rap group will officially drop its full stable of songs for the first time in March, the trio announced on social media this week.

“Alexa, what’s the magic number? Full catalog release 3.3.2023 @amazonmusic @alexa99#delasoul,” shared the group on social media.

It’s a move fans have been waiting on for many years. And one that the group has been teasing for at least two years.

The trio’s back catalog includes their 1989 debut, 3 Feet High and Rising, the 1991 LP, De La Soul Is Dead, the 1993 LP, Buhloone Mindstate, and their 1996 record, Stakes Is High. The albums will be available for fans to check out on all streaming platforms beginning March 3.

The date is also the 34th anniversary of 3 Feet High and Rising, which will also be re-pressed as a double album, available this year on black, magenta, and yellow vinyl.

“We can’t believe this day is finally here, and we are excited to be able to share our music with fans, old and new,” said the trio. “Golnar, Rell, Faith, and the Reservoir team have been great partners in this entire process. We’re grateful that our relationship with them all has enabled this to happen.”

“It’s been 20-plus years overdue, but finally, we are here,” added group member DJ Maseo.

The trio’s catalog was recently acquired by Reservoir Media as part of the acquisition of the Tommy Boy Records slew of songs. Reservoir will distribute the songs via Chrysalis Records.

De La Soul’s 1989 hit single, “The Magic Number,” was recently featured in the 2021 Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, bringing it to new audiences. The group has also been touring off and on as of late, including an appearance at The Thing Festival in 2019.

In total, the group has released eight albums to date, including The Anonymous Nobody… in 2016. The LP was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Photo by KMazur/WireImage