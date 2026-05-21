Legislation Aims to Allow Musicians and Labels to Negotiate With AI Companies and Streamers

One congresswoman is trying to make it easier for musicians to work with AI companies and digital streaming platforms.

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On May 21, Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC) reintroduced the Protect Working Musicians Act. It’s a piece of legislation that the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and Artist Rights Alliance (ARA), along with a large coalition of music organizations, support.

If passed, the legislation “would grant independent musicians and labels the ability to collectively negotiate with artificial intelligence companies and large digital streaming platforms,” according to a press release.

Lawmakers first introduced the legislation, which aims to address the “fundamental power imbalance in today’s music economy, in 2023. However, they have since updated it for the AI age.

Currently, artists have little ability to negotiate when streamers and AI companies use their music. The new legislation, however, would change that, allowing independent artists and labels to work together in those negotiations.

That move would give artists and labels “a meaningful seat at the table for the first time.” It would also provide “a clear pathway to fair and equitable compensation.”

Independent artists, meanwhile, would benefit from a path for collective action. That would give them “a market-based path to protect, and be paid for, their work when large digital platforms and AI companies use it.”

The legislation will ensure “that smaller creators aren’t left behind in future licensing arrangements.”

Music Industry Organizations Speak Out About Proposed Legislation

Ian Harrison, the CEO of A2IM, noted in a statement that “independent musicians are the lifeblood of a diverse and thriving music ecosystem, yet they continue to face an uneven playing field when negotiating with some of the most powerful technology and streaming companies in the world.”

“A2IM is proud to stand behind this reintroduction and will continue fighting until working musicians have the rights and protections they deserve,” he added in part.

Jen Jacobsen, the Executive Director of ARA, also spoke out.

“For too long, artists and songwriters have been shut out of the music marketplace, unable to negotiate fair deals with dominant streaming and AI companies,” Jacobsen said. “This bill by Rep. Ross will ensure that music creators finally have a voice in their own livelihood and can participate meaningfully in the quickly evolving licensing landscape.”

Additional nonprofit organizations supporting the legislation include the American Federation of Musicians, Black Music Action Coalition, Fan Alliance, Folk Alliance International, Future of Music Coalition, Music Artists Coalition, Music Managers Forum-US, Nashville Songwriters Association International, National Independent Talent Organization, National Music Publishers Association, the Recording Academy, and Songwriters of North America.

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