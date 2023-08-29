Leonard Bernstein’s Daughter Breaks Down Working with Bradley Cooper on ‘Maestro’

In a recent sit-down with Vanity Fair, the daughter of beloved conductor Leonard Bernstein, Jamie Bernstein, discussed helping Bradley Cooper bring her father’s legacy to the big screen with Maestro. The new biopic film is directed and co-written by and stars Cooper, who plays the title character. The film will be released in theaters on November 22 before being available to stream on Netflix on December 20.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jamie Bernstein told Vanity Fair that she’s been involved in the process of making a biopic of her father’s life for years and remembers when both Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg were set to direct. She told the publication that when Cooper came on board as director, he completely changed the energy of the biopic.

[RELATED: Elvis Presley Enterprises Bans The King’s Music from ‘Priscilla’]

“Bradley arrived at this concept that was really not a biopic anymore at all. It was something else entirely of its own devising—its own creature, really,” Bernstein said. “It became a portrait of a marriage, it was a love story about our parents, and of course, what could be more personal for us?

“He had found a way into the story of our dad that wasn’t just about his career and his fame and all of that,” Bernstein continued. “It was instead something very personal, very intimate, really about who he was as a human being.”

Bernstein also revealed that Cooper involved her in almost every part of the process of crafting the film’s story. “He asked everything. It could have gone some other way. Once he had the rights to make this film, it was his movie to make, and he didn’t have to consult with us particularly unless he felt like it,” Jamie said. “He really wanted to kind of get under the skin of who Leonard Bernstein was, who Felicia Montealegre [Leonard Bernstein’s wife] was, and who we were as a family.”

During the same interview, Bernstein discussed just how close her family was. “Our whole family just had this fantastic quality of love and connectedness, and it really began with our parents, even when they had their troubles,” Jamie revealed. “We all came out the other side of it, all of us still feeling like a cohesive unit, and still loving each other.”

Photo by Santi Visalli/Getty Images