Liam Gallagher Says Brother Noel is “Still Playing Hard To Get” Concerning Oasis Reunion

The drama continues for Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. At a recent show in Cardiff for his Definitely Maybe anniversary tour, Liam dedicated the song “Half The World Away” to his older brother, Noel. The song was originally a B-Side sung by Noel.

Videos by American Songwriter

“So I’m gonna dedicate this next tune to my little brother, who’s still playing hard to get,” Liam announced, tambourine in hand, to jeers and shouts from the audience. He then continued, “But that’s alright. Word on the street is he was spotted in a really posh chocolate shop – one of them Thorntons – buying some chocolates. So you never know! D’you know what I mean?”

For context, Liam recently said that his brother should “send him a box of chocolates” in apology for being “really mean to my little brother,” as told by Liam. Speaking with The Sunday Times in February, Liam mentioned his brother’s recent split from his wife, saying, “Now things have changed in his personal life, I can see him looking back, not looking back in anger, and going, ‘Do you know what? I was really mean to my little brother. Now it is time for me to send him a box of chocolates.”

[RELATED: Liam Gallagher Shocks Oasis Fans by Dedicating “Half the World Away” Tribute Performance to His “Little Brother”]

Liam Gallagher Dedicates Song to Noel, Is Allegedly Open to Oasis Reunion if His Brother Calls

During that same interview, Liam claimed that he won’t be the one calling to get Oasis back together. That onus is firmly placed in Noel’s hands. “He knows I’m not going to call him,” he said in reference to a reunion. “He’s the one who split the band up, so he’ll be doing the calling, and if there is no calling we won’t be getting back together.”

Meanwhile, in April, former Oasis bassist Andy Bell made claims hinting toward a reunion of the volatile brothers. In an interview with Virgin Radio, he said Oasis would “probably” get back together sometime in the future. Bell mentioned The Stone Roses’ reunion, where it looked like that band would never get back together but suddenly there was news of new shows. “I think we could see something like that for Oasis,” said Bell.

However, Liam responded with a resounding negative, saying Bell “should really not be getting people’s hopes up,” adding, “It’s not big and it’s not clever.” He also responded to a fan’s accusation that he’s always saying there could be a reunion, stating on social media, “I’ve never mentioned [an] Oasis reunion it’s over we must all really move [on] for our own mental health.”

Liam Gallagher seemingly has a habit of flip-flopping on whether or not he would agree to an Oasis reunion. Before, he shot down any mention of one. Now, he’s dedicating songs to his older brother and insinuating he’s buying a chocolate apology. We ask, with all due respect, where does it end?

Featured Image by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images