Light of Day, the annual music charity festival which raises money to defeat Parkinson’s disease and related illnesses ALS and PSP, announces Winter Love Fest 2021. The virtual 3-day event, scheduled for February 12-14, features over 60 performers, ranging from singer/songwriters and kid rockers to several Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, including Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers, Willie Nile, Jesse Malin, James Maddock, Dramarama, Steve Forbert, Jill Hennessy, The Weeklings, Jeffrey Gaines, Low Cut Connie, Ed “Kingfish” Manion, Bruce Tunkel, John Eddie, Williams Honor, Ben Arnold, Adam Ezra, Joe Rapolla, Lisa Bouchelle and Brian Dunne are some of the perennial favorites who have also confirmed appearances, with more to be added.

Joe Grushecky (photo courtesy Randex PR)

The event will stream free on Light of Day’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Viewers are encouraged to donate while enjoying the show. Additionally, Light of Day is also encouraging artists across the world to produce their own livestreams on their own platforms, which will be promoted by LOD throughout the day on Saturday, February 13. Two NJ organizations, Musicians on a Mission and Women Of Song, have confirmed participation.

Of particular note is the Kids Rock show, which features a few big-time adult stars. The Rockit Academy students will appear with special guests Steve Van Zandt, Eddie Brigati of the Rascals and Ricky Byrd. Other schools fielding bands include Lakehouse Music, Rock ‘n Music Academy and School of Rock.

“Even in times of Covid-19, Light of Day WinterFest 2021 will happen,” Tony Pallagrosi, Light of Day co-founder and Executive Director said in a statement. “The greater Asbury Park musical community, as well as some very special guests, will come together for three days of virtual streaming to raise money and awareness utilizing the awesome power of music in our battle to defeat Parkinson’s, ALS and PSP in our lifetime. As they say, the show must go on and thanks to the passion of our artists, sponsors, supporters and our good friend technology, it will.”

“The Main Event – Bob’s Birthday Bash” streams at 2pm and 7pm EST on Saturday February 13. Bob’s Birthday Bash is named after the organization’s co-founder and inspiration, artist manager and music industry veteran Bob Benjamin. Benjamin was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1996 and continues to fight not only his personal health struggles, but on behalf of those afflicted around the world on behalf of the Light of Day Foundation.

Acclaimed music photographer Mark Weiss has teamed up with Light of Day for the third straight year and will be doing another auction of his iconic images. This year’s auction includes vintage prints of David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Tom Petty, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones and more. Many of those images are in Weiss’ recent book The Decade That Rocked, which the noted rock photographer recently discussed with American Songwriter. You can bid on the images here: https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/LightOfDay

Joan Jett (photo credit: Mark Weiss)

Light of Day will also have new merchandise available for the virtual Winter Love Fest at their merchandise store: https://lodstore.org/

View the full schedule of events at lightofday.org

Light of Day Winter Love Fest Schedule:

Friday, Feb 12

2pm, 7pm EST: LOD Winter “Love” Fest Kickoff

Saturday, Feb 13

2pm, 7pm EST: The Main Event – Bob’s Birthday Bash

Sunday, Feb 14

12pm EST: Kids Rock

2pm, 7pm EST: Songwriters by the Sea

Editor’s note: the author of this piece is an American Songwriter staff member and board member of Light of Day.