Bruce Springsteen’s guest performance with Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers during last year’s Light of Day Festival has been added to the charity’s 2021 virtual event this weekend, featuring exclusive footage and newly remixed audio.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Low Cut Connie, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul and over 60 artists will also perform in new and pre-recorded sets during the three-day streaming festival, which raises money for Parkinson’s, ALS and PSP research.

Joe Grushecky with Bruce Springsteen at the 2020 Light of Day Festival (photo credit: Conni Freestone)

Springsteen’s 75-minute set last January with his longtime friends includes several Houserockers gems mixed in with Springsteen’s “Atlantic City,” “The Promised Land,” “Darkness on the Edge of Town” and an emotional “Thunder Road” crowd singalong. The performance airs free on Light of Day’s Facebook and YouTube pages beginning Saturday 2 pm EST, with a repeat at 7 pm EST. Donations are encouraged by visiting www.lightofday.org/donate.

Springsteen also appears with Jesse Malin and Willie Nile on several songs during the show, lending backing vocals and guitar licks.

Other artists performing throughout the 12-hour marathon weekend include several familiar singer/songwriter favorites, including James Maddock, Steve Forbert, Dramamara, Jeffrey Gaines, John Eddie, Anthony D’Amato and Brian Dunne.

Light of Day was founded in 1998 by Grushecky’s manager Bob Benjamin, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 38. The organization’s mission is ‘to raise money and awareness in its continuing battle to defeat Parkinson’s disease and its related illnesses ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).’