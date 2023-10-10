Lila Forde Stuns Judges with Magical Rendition of Blind Faith’s ‘Can’t Find My Way Home’ During ‘The Voice’ Audition

It’s another week of blind auditions on NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice. But in the eyes of the judges, Lila Forde is anything but just another singer.

On the October 9 episode, the 24-year-old competitor impressed all four judges with her blind audition. Fittingly, she sang a cover of Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home” with her own piano accompaniment, which resulted in a four-chair turn.

Gwen Stefani jumped at pushing her red button right away, followed by John Legend, then Reba McEntire, and then Niall Horan finished at fourth.

Horan commented, “That song could not have been more perfect if you tried. You looked so comfortable up there at the piano. Your tone has so many parts to it. It was like listening to full-on Joni Mitchell stuff, you know, where Joni would like, sing that real deep stuff. It’s so cool. That reminded me of everything I love about music. I would absolutely love you on my team.”

Stefani walked up towards the contestant and added her remarks. She said, “What the world needs, we want a singer/songwriter with a true point of view that’s original, unique. That’s not trying to be anyone else. And the way you performed it, the confidence, it’s everything I love. It was so good, so beautiful. You’re my dream Voice girl to work with. I love you. “

Legend added his comments and said, “The cover was magical, what I heard was wisdom, you understood everything you were saying, every nuance…everything felt completely under your control. And I can even tell that was you playing before I turned because I felt like the artist was playing and not the band.”

Speaking last, McEntire said, “You are an old soul. You’re mature beyond your years.”

The singer, who is from Seattle and whose mother is also a musician, had all four judges begging her to join their team. In the end, Forde went with Team Legend. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC