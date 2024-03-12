Reba McEntire Calls on Country Icon To Help Sway ‘The Voice’ Standout Ronnie Wilson—to No Prevail

Starting the week off right, The Voice is back with a new round of blind auditions. With little time left to grab a spot with Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay, the contestants are holding nothing back as only 40 artists will head into the Battle Rounds. Stepping to the stage, Ronnie Wilson wasted no time proving his vocal talents as her performed “Pillowtalk”. With a seamless performance, Wilson found himself having to pick between Legend and Reba. Knowing she was competing against Legend, Reba decided to call on a little help and it happened to come from one of the biggest stars in country music.

Videos by American Songwriter

Having spent nearly 50 years in the music industry, Reba rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest stars in country and Hollywood. So when Wilson seemed perplexed about which coach he should go with, the singer pulled out her phone and dialed a number. That number happened to be Keith Urban. Holding 4 Grammy Awards and releasing 11 studio albums, there are few singers with more experience. Also, he is married to the iconic Nicole Kidman. While Reba pretended to give them a call, the moment had all the coaches laughing.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire Makes Case for Niall Horan To Be Her Double Chair Partner on ‘The Voice’]

.@TheRonnieWilson’s rendition of “PILLOWTALK” by @zaynmalik has the Coaches on their feet 👏 pic.twitter.com/0vl5BXrm0e — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 12, 2024

In the end, Wilson believed his place was with Team Legend. Sharing their thoughts on his performance, fans commented, writing, “When This contestant sing ”Pillowtalk” By @ZanynMalik During His first blind audition of #TheVoice Tonight Wow I thought He did such A great & Amazing Job, He sang That song with So much soul & Power, I’m glad He pick John As His coach!!!” Another fan added, “Ronnie Wilson starting with confidence and resonance, nice soft vibrato, kinda sounds like John Legend in spots. That flip into falsetto was exciting, missing some lyrics but he is leaving it all on the stage. Hold that note. Nice range.”

When This contestant sing ''Pillowtalk'' By @ZanynMalik During His first blind audition of #TheVoice Tonight Wow I thought He did such A great & Amazing Job, He sang That song with So much soul & Power, I'm glad He pick John As His coach!!! — Jillian Balcazar (@BalcazarJillian) March 12, 2024

Ronnie Wilson starting with confidence and resonance, nice soft vibrato, kinda sounds like John Legend in spots. That flip into falsetto was exciting, missing some lyrics but he is leaving it all on the stage. Hold that note. Nice range. #TheVoice #VoiceBlinds — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) March 12, 2024

John Legend Shares Joys Of ‘The Voice’ Work-Life Balance

Besides loving working with young artists to make their dreams become a reality, Legend also enjoys his time with his own family. He discussed his work-life balance with NBC Insider, explaining, ”I also love that, you know, I live here in Los Angeles, I have four kids. It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work, but honestly, the inspiration that I get from these Artists every single time is very renewing for me, and it doesn’t get old.”

Be sure to tune in to The Voice, Monday and Tuesday, on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)