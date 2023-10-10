Top 10 Songs on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’: Ranked

Taylor Swift‘s re-recorded version of Speak Now is cover-to-cover an impressive release. From the updated versions of her older hits to the never-before-heard tracks, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is arguably the best of Swift’s re-recorded projects. While the 22 tracks on the record provide strong competition, find our picks for the 10 best below.

10. “Long Live (Taylor’s Version)”

“Long Live” is a sort of career retrospective. While it was a standout on the original album, it is even stronger on the re-recorded version now that Swift has had quite a year to look back on.

9. “Mean (Taylor’s Version)”

Swift getting the upper hand in “Mean” hits all the harder now that she is one of the biggest stars in the world. Her version of success in that track almost seems trivial compared to the world-altering fame she is experiencing now.

8. “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

The title track is rife with visuals. Swift paints a distinct picture with this song that was no doubt informed by her country roots. Country artists are perhaps the most adept at storytelling in songs. With this song, Swift proves she still has that skill very much intact despite moving into the pop world.

7. “Mine (Taylor’s Version)”

“Mine” is one of Swift’s simplest love songs. It has the least amount of references to Swift’s relationships, making it one of the most relatable songs in her catalog.

6. “Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version)”

Swift is known for her bridges and perhaps one of the best on the album comes from “Last Kiss.” So I’ll watch your life in pictures like I used to watch you sleep / And I feel you forget me like I used to feel you breathe / And I’ll keep up with our old friends just to ask them how you are / Hope it’s nice where you are, she sings.

5. “When Emma Falls In Love (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

This album’s “vault” songs are some of the best Swift has shared thus far in her re-recording journey. “When Emma Falls In Love” is undoubtedly the standout of that pack. The earworm chorus latches onto the brain and doesn’t let go–and you won’t want it to.

4. “Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version)”

“Never Grow Up” is almost unbearable to listen to in its re-recorded state. The song feels even more poignant when sung by 33-year-old Swift who is long removed from adolescence.

3. “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)”

“Enchanted” is a slow-building song that erupts into one of the most memorable power ballads in recent years. Swift injects a great deal of emotion into this track that leaves the listener staggering underneath the weight of Swift’s fantasy.

2. “Dear John (Taylor’s Version)”

There is much we could say about “Dear John.” It’s one of Swift’s most referential songs and also one of her most painful. Though the re-recorded version of the song sees Swift more healed than in the original version, it remains one of the most hard-hitting tracks in her discography.

1. “Back To December (Taylor’s Version)”

There are many songs on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) that could take the No. 1 spot, but ultimately we had to go with “Back To December.” The ballad is one of Swift’s most intimate songwriting bouts to date. She dares to be the bad guy, accepts blame, and begs for forgiveness. It’s not a comfortable position to be in, but Swift takes it in stride. The end result is this powerful, heart-wrenching ode to a former lover.

