Mandy Barnett Delivers Stunning Johnny Cash and Linda Ronstadt Covers During Emotional Grand Ole Opry Set

Mandy Barnett delivered an incredible set at the Grand Ole Opry. The country singer closed out the annual Opry Goes Pink show, which is put on in partnership with Susan G. Komen amid Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Barnett opened her set by singing “Harper Valley PTA,” which was originally recorded by Jeannie C. Riley in 1968. Next, Barnett put her own spin on “Ring of Fire,” which June Carter and Merle Kilgore wrote for Johnny Cash.

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Before she concluded her three-song set, Barnett spoke about why the event was of particular importance to her.

Barnett was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer back in 2021. Later that year, she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, a blessing that she said was “like medicine” amid her illness.

After speaking about the importance of early detection, Barnett covered Linda Ronstadt’s 1970 hit, “Long Long Time,” as the final performance of the night.

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The evening included many special performances. Deana Carter got things started by singing “We Danced Anyway” and “Strawberry Wine.”

Mackenzie Carpenter was up next, performing “Be Alright” and “Can’t Nobody.” It was then that Megan Moroney took the stage to deliver a seven-song set that delighted the Opry crowd.

During her performance, Moroney performed some of her latest hits including “Medicine,” “Cloud Nine,” “Wedding Dress,” and “6 Months Later.”

She also threw it back by singing “Hair Salon” and “Break It Like the Rest,” before welcoming Carpenter back on stage to perform their duet, “Nothin’ Crazy.”

After a brief intermission, Jillian Cardarelli, a breast cancer survivor, made her Grand Ole Opry debut.

“I’ve had quite the journey this past year. I was diagnosed with stage II breast cancer this past May,” she said. “At that time, I didn’t even know what my future was going to look like, let alone being able to be here tonight making my Grand Ole Opry debut. I’m really, really happy to say that I’m standing in this circle tonight cancer free.”

Briley King and Benny G also took the stage, with the latter receiving a special introduction from his mom, who previously battled breast cancer.

“When I was ill, he would sit at the edge of my bed with his acoustic guitar and we would sing songs together by many of the artists that performed on this legendary stage,” she said in part. “It was music and my unwavering faith that gave me both comfort and strength during such a challenging time.”

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