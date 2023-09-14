Listen: The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Covering R.E.M.’s 1991 Hit “Shiny Happy People”

The Monkees‘ last surviving member Micky Dolenz has released his cover of R.E.M.’s 1991 hit “Shiny Happy People,” one of the tracks off his upcoming EP, Dolenz Sings R.E.M., out November 3.

The four-track EP also features Dolenz’s cover of R.E.M.’s 1981 debut single, “Radio Free Europe,” along with their 1992 hit “Man on the Moon,” and “Leaving New York,” the opening track off the band’s 2004 album, Around the Sun.

Dolenz admitted to having to re-listen to R.E.M.’s music before working on the EP. “My first instinct was to go back and listen to all their songs,” revealed Dolenz. “Fortunately, I caught myself. I said, ‘Wait a minute. I do not want to make a karaoke version of this music. If I listen to these songs over and over, it’ll be very difficult to not just do somebody else’s vocal.’ That was my overall approach. I didn’t listen before going to the studio.”

Originally released on R.E.M.’s 1991 album, Out of Time, “Shiny Happy People” peaked at No. 10 for the band. Though the band eventually grew tired of “Shiny Happy People,” R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe was honored by Dolenz’s new interpretation.

“These songs are absolutely incredible,” said Stipe in a statement. “Micky Dolenz covering R.E.M. Monkees style, I have died and gone to heaven. This is really something. ‘Shiny Happy People’ sounds incredible—never thought you or I would hear me say that. Give it a spin. It’s wild. And produced by Christian Nesmith (son of late Monkees member Michael Nesmith). I am finally complete.”

In 2018, the Monkees released their final album, Christmas Party, which also featured R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck, who also co-wrote the title track.

Glenn Gretlund, co-owner of the UK label 7A Records—which has remastered Monkees releases since 2015 along with Dolenz’s solo material—first conceived the idea of an R.E.M. tribute album with Dolenz. “I was talking to Glenn about what to do next,” said Dolenz. “The band R.E.M. came up. I went, ‘Wow, that’s very cool.’ I’m a big fan. I remember their stuff very well. And I’ve heard through the grapevine that the band were fans of the Monkees. I found that incredibly flattering.”

Recorded in early 2023 at Christian Nesmith’s home studio, a majority of the instruments are played by the late Monkee’s son, along with Dolenz’s longtime drummer Christopher Allis. Dolenz’s sister Coco also contributed background vocals.

“Those guys were such great poets,” added Dolenz of R.E.M. “The lyrics at times remind of Michael Nesmith lyrics. They’re very poetic, which I love. And we started with about ten songs I thought might work. Then Christian did his thing. He noodles with his guitar until he comes up with something.”

For the video, longtime Monkees manager and historian Andrew Sandoval created a montage of footage pulled from Dolenz’s own collection. Sandoval also helped Dolenz with his forthcoming memoir I’m Told I Had A Good Time: The Micky Dolenz Archives, Volume One, out December 6. Earlier in 2023, Dolenz also played a series of shows around the Monkees’ third album, Headquarters from 1967.

The R.E.M. EP is Dolenz’s third tribute album. In 2010, he released King for a Day, a collection of covers of songs by Carole King songs in 2010. Prior to Nesmith’s death in 2021 at 78, he and Dolenz played a farewell run of shows in 2019. Dolenz later released an album of songs written by Nesmith, Dolenz Sings Nesmith, in 2021.

Dolenz Sings R.E.M. Track List:



1. “Shiny Happy People”

2. “Radio Free Europe”

3. “Man on the Moon”

4. “Leaving New York”

Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images