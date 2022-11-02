Micky Dolenz Celebrates 55 Years of The Monkees’ ‘Headquarters’ with 2023 Tour, Anniversary Box Set

“Monkee music was great music,” Micky Dolenz said in a statement. “Terrific songs crafted by gifted writers and produced by skilled producers. But Headquarters will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Vocalist, drummer, and sole survivor of the Monkees, Dolenz is celebrating 55 years of the band’s third LP, Headquarters, with a 2023 tour where he’ll play the album in its entirety. A special record to the band of “I’m a Believer” fame, Dolenz described Headquarters as “the first studio album that we had been allowed to create entirely amongst ourselves.”

“After completing our first tour as a four-piece band in late 1966, Nez perceptively remarked that ‘Pinocchio had become a real little boy,’” Dolenz added. “By the end of March 1967, Pinocchio had actually become quite a cool little dude (if I do say so myself) with the completion of Headquarters.

“I remember the camaraderie, the collaboration, the enthusiasm, and the occasional creative angst,” Dolenz continued. “And I particularly remember lying on the floor behind my drumkit between takes eating sunflower seeds.”

A limited edition Headquarters box set will also accompany the milestone anniversary. Scheduled to drop Nov. 28, the set will feature 69 previously unreleased tracks, including abandoned backing tracks assembled by producer Don Kirshner, a new remix of the album, early demos and studio outtakes.

After fellow-Monkee Michael Nesmith’s death in 2021 left Dolenz as the last living band member, the drummer retired the Monkees name. However, earlier this year he launched a short tour dedicated to revisiting the group’s catalog. While his 2023 tour dates will be devoted to Headquarters classics, Dolenz will also celebrate and perform other hits from the Monkees.

Apr. 1 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

Apr. 2 – Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Apr. 4 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

Apr. 5 – Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall

Apr. 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort

Apr. 8 – Vienna, VA @ The Barns At Wolf Trap

Apr. 10 – Chester, NY @ Sugar Loaf PAC

Apr. 11 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Apr. 12 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

Apr. 14 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

Apr. 15 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

Apr. 16 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

Apr. 18 – Warren, OH @ Robins Theatre

Apr. 19 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

Apr. 22 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Apr. 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Apr. 25 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort – Avalon Theatre

Apr. 26 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort – Avalon Theatre

Apr. 27 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort – Avalon Theatre

(Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)