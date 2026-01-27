Listen to Foreigner Frontman Lou Gramm’s New Solo Single, the Rock Anthem “Young Love”, Featuring Def Leppard’s Viv Campbell

Lou Gramm recently announced plans to release a new solo album titled Released, and now the original Foreigner frontman has debuted the first single from the forthcoming record. The song, titled “Young Love”, is a soaring rock anthem showcasing Gramm’s powerful voice and channeling the classic Foreigner sound.

The track, which kicks off the album, is available now via streaming services. “Young Love” features blazing guitar by longtime Def Leppard member Vivian Campbell. According to a press release, the song captures “the raw energy and heartfelt passion of budding love.”

Released is a 10-track collection that’s scheduled to arrive on March 27.

In statement, Gramm explained how the album came together.

“My new album ‘Released’ is a collection of unreleased songs that were recorded in the 1980s during the production of my … previous solo albums,” he shared. “These are powerful, heartfelt songs with a great vintage sound taken right from my old multitrack tapes. This new album was a long time coming, and it’s a real nostalgia trip.”

He added, “When I pulled these songs out of the vault, I knew I had to finish them for my fans around the world, so they can experience what I did when I first heard them after all these years. It means a lot to me to finally see this album released, to be taken back in time when I hear this music again, to remember working with all these great musicians, and to feel that my catalog is now complete.”

More About the ‘Released’ Album

Released will be Gramm’s third official solo album, following Ready Or Not in 1987 and Long Hard Look in 1989.

Nearly all the songs on Released were co-written by Gramm and his longtime collaborator Bruce Turgon. Turgon was a member of Gramm’s pre-Foreigner group Black Sheep, and also played bass with Foreigner from 1992 to 2003 and on Lou’s previous two solo efforts.

In addition to Campbell, Released includes an appearance by bassist Tony Franklin, formerly of The Firm, on a track titled “Long Gone”. The album, which was produced by Gramm, also features contributions from members of his longtime solo band. Among them in Lou’s brother, Ben Grammatico, on drums.

Released also features an acoustic version of “True Blue Love”, a song that originally appearing on Long Hard Look.

The new album can be pre-ordered now. It’s available on CD, as a limited edition red-ruby-vinyl LP, and via digital formats.

Gramm’s 2026 Performance Plans

Gramm is planning to tour throughout 2026 in support of Released. A full list of dates will be announced soon. The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer currently has three confirmed shows lined up with his solo band. Those performances are scheduled for May 9 in Wabash, Indiana; May 28 in Stamford, Connecticut; and May 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Prior to those concerts, Gramm will be performing on the 2026 ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise, taking place in late March.

Lou also will be joining Foreigner as a special guest at five concerts in Florida this April. The shows, which are part of the group’s 50th anniversary celebrations, will highlight the recent deluxe reissue of the group’s classic 1981 album, 4.

Gramm also has announced in multiple interviews that he intends to retire from touring by the end of 2026.

(Photo by Krishta Abruzzini)