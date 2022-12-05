Little Feat, Marcus King Join MerleFest Lineup

MerleFest 2023 continues to grow with several new acts joining the lineup.

Legendary rock band Little Feat and renowned guitarist and singer Marcus King will take the stage at the North Carolina-based festival, along with country stars Tanya Tucker and Miko Marks. Tucker will make her debut in a leading film role when A Nashville Country Christmas premieres on Paramount+ on Monday (Dec. 12) at 8 p.m. ET, while Marks released her 2022 album, Feel Like Going Home, on October 14, the same day she made her Grand Ole Opry debut.

Other artists joining the MerleFest roster are AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Alison Brown, Andy Cohen, Anna Lynch, Bee Taylor, Brothers Comatose, Chris Jones & The Night Drivers. Cole Chaney, Compton & Newberry, Dom Flemons, I Draw Slow, Lightnin’ Wells, The Local Honeys, Nigel Wearne, Stillhouse Junkies, Taylor Rae, Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive, Todd Albright, Tommy Prine, Yasmin Williams and The Youngers also are on the bill.

The artists join previously announced multi-genre acts the Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, members of the Black Opry Revue, Peter Rowan, Carol Rifkin, and many others.

MerleFest is held annually on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, with 2023 being the 35th festival that will honor what would have been Grammy-winning folk singer Doc Watson’s 100 birthday. Watson founded the festival in 1988 as a fundraiser for the college and was named in memory of his son, Eddy Merle Watson, who died in a tractor accident on the family’s farm in 1985 at the age of 36. Doc hosted the festival up until his death in 2012. According to a press release, “to celebrate the historic milestone event, organizers intend to feature MerleFest’s unique history and present unique collaborations to honor the festival’s founding folk icon.”

MerleFest takes place April 27-30, 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo by Elizabeth George, Courtesy Rhino