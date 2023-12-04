MerleFest 2024 Full Lineup Announced: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Sierra Hull, Brandy Clark, and More Slated to Perform

The full MerleFest 2024 lineup is here. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Willie Nelson, and many more join the already star-studded list of performers. The festival takes place next spring in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

MerleFest organizers released the initial 2024 lineup last month. Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, Sam Bush, Willi Carlisle, and many more were on the initial list. Today, organizers released the rest of next year’s performers. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sierra Hull, Dan Tyminski Band, Brandy Clark, and more fill out the massive list.

The four-day festival will take place on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. It will run from April 25-28. Ticket packages are on sale now on the MerleFest website.

The festival, started in 1988 to memorialize Doc Watson’s late son Eddy Merle Watson, focuses on “traditional plus” music. The festival’s website features a quote from the folk trailblazer that explains the spirit of the event. “When Merle and I started out, we called out music ‘traditional plus,’ meaning the traditional music of the Appalachian region plus whatever other styles we were in the mood to play.”

See the full lineup of “traditional plus” artists below.

MerleFest 2024 Full Lineup