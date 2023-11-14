MerleFest 2024 Initial Lineup Includes Old Crow Medicine Show, Turnpike Troubadours, Sam Bush, and Many More

MerleFest returns to Wilkesboro, North Carolina for the 36th year. Old Crow Medicine Show, Turnpike Troubadours, and more are on the initial lineup.

Videos by American Songwriter

The four-day event will take place on the campus of Wilkes Community College from April 25-28, 2004. Next year’s newly-announced lineup is in keeping with MerleFest’s tradition of celebrating longstanding folk, country, and Americana acts while illuminating up-and-comers in the scene.

[RELATED: Old Crow Medicine Show: Traveling Through Time & Space]

MerleFest began in 1988 to memorialize the late Eddy Merle Watson, son of folk hero Doc Watson. Additionally, the festival served as a fundraiser for the community college as well as a celebration of “traditional plus” music.

According to the official MerleFest website, Doc Watson gave the most fitting description of the event’s spirit. “When Merle and I started out we called our music ‘traditional plus,’ meaning the traditional music of the Appalachian region plus whatever other styles we were in the mood to play,” Watson said. “Since the beginning, the people of the college and I have agreed that the music of MerleFest is ‘traditional plus.’”

[RELATED: Turnpike Troubadours’ Evan Felker on Conquering His Fears and the Art of Songwriting]

Next year’s lineup is a solid example of that philosophy. Acts like Old Crow Medicine Show and Turnpike Troubadours embrace traditional music. OCMS leans into Appalachian traditional music while the Oklahoma-based Troubadours find their roots in Western-tinged Red Dirt. Other additions such as Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas also straddle the line between traditional and modern.

[Related: MerleFest And The Memory Of Doc Watson]

Ticket packages are on sale now on the MerleFest website.

MerleFest 2024 Initial Lineup

Thursday, April 25

Old Crow Medicine Show

Steep Canyon Rangers

Donna the Buffalo

Banknotes

Flattop

Pete and Joan Wernick

Presley Parker

Roy Book Binder

Friday, April 26

Turnpike Troubadours

Jerry Douglas

The Earls of Leicester

Shinyribs

Peter Rowan

Scythian

Donna the Buffalo

Jim Lauderdale

Kruger Brothers

Chatham County Line

Chatham Rabbits

Willi Carlisle

The Waybacks

Buffalo Nichols

Alexa Rose

Andy May

Ashes & Arrows

Carol Rifkin

Flattop

The InterACTive Theater of Jef

Joe Smothers

Josh Goforth

Keri Crouse

Kyshona

Laura Boosinger

The Local Boys

Mark Bumgarner

Mitch Greenhill & Mitch’s Kitchen

Pete and Joan Wernick

Presley Parker

T. Michael Coleman

Uwade

Wayne Henderson

Saturday, April 27

The Teskey Brothers

Sam Bush

Jerry Douglas

Peter Rowan

Scythian

Donna the Buffalo

Jim Lauderdale

Kruger Brothers

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

John McEuen

Adeem the Artist

The Waybacks

Nefresh Mountain

Them Coulee Boys

Jake Kohn

Andy May

Ashes & Arrows

B Townes

Banknotes

Charles Welch

Flattop

Gravity Check Juggling

The InterACTive Theater of Jef

Jack Lawrence

Jeff Little Trio

JigJam

Joe Smothers

Josh Goforth

Ken Crouse

Laura Boosinger

The Local Boys

Mark Bumgarner

Mitch Greenhill & Mitch’s Kitchen

Pete & Joan Wenick

Presley Barker

Roy Book Binder

The Silent Comedy

T. Michael Coleman

Tony Williamson

Sunday, April 28

Nickle Creek

Peter Rowan

Donna the Buffalo

Jim Lauderdale

The Sensational Barnes Brothers

Palmyra

Andy May

Carol Rifkin

Charles Welch

Flattop

Goldpine

Gravity Check Juggling

The InterACTive Theater of Jef

Jeff Little Trio

Laura Boosinger

The Local boys

Pete and Joan Wenick

Roy Book Binder

Wayne Henderson

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach